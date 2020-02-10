Calendar (Feb. 10)

Gynecologic Cancer Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Corvallis Clinic Asbury Conference Room A, 3680 NW Samaritan Drive. A safe place to share experiences and hear from others dealing with a gynecologic cancer diagnosis.

Memory Loss Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis; note new location. For caregivers and family members of those with memory loss. Information: 541-753-1342.

Grief Support Group, 2 p.m., conference room A, B, 3 or 4, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway. Free support and education for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one, whether or not it took place under hospice care. The loss does not have to be recent.

Family Support and Education Group for Children with Developmental Disabilities and Autism, 5:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. Dinner and youth activities. Information: 541-740-6306.

Pancreatic Cancer Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Timberhill Athletic Club, 2855 NW 29th St., Corvallis. Explores ways to cope with pancreatic cancer, talking with family and friends, quality of life, self-care and accessing community services.