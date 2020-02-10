Calendar (Feb. 10)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TUESDAY
AARP Tax Aide, Albany, Corvallis and Philomath. Free in-person tax return preparation by IRS-certified counselors. Appointments: Albany, 541-917-7760; Corvallis and Philomath, 541-602-5829.
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building as the pantry; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
TUESDAY
Hatha yoga, 8:30 a.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. This class encompasses asanas (yoga poses), pranayama (breathwork), meditation and relaxation. Free to members; $18 drop-in fee. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
“Strength and Endurance,” 10:30 a.m., Recreation Room, North Star Manufactured Housing Community, 2601 NE Jack London St., Corvallis. Full-body, gentle, effective. Cost: $20 per month, or $4 drop in; first class free. Information: 541-754-6554.
Card-making workshop, 1 p.m., Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. SW. An experienced card-maker will take participants through the steps needed to craft their own greeting cards. Registration: 541-917-7760.
Canceled: Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m.
"BIG for Life: Living with Parkinson's Disease," 2 p.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Class for individuals who have completed the Lee Silverman Voice Treatment BIG program and would like to continue addressing their movement patterns. A 10-class punch card is available for $50 at SamFit.
Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m., gymnasium, North Albany Community Church, 1273 NW West Thornton Lake Drive. Powerful moves and positive music to rock body, heart and soul. Information: 541-220-1563.
Events
TUESDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
“Wiggly Wobbler Story Time,” 10 a.m., youth story time room, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. For children from birth through 18 months. Simple books, songs, movement, finger plays and ideas to use at home.
Infant story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Little Listeners story time, 10:30 a.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St., Monroe. All ages.
Story time with puppet show, 10:30 a.m., downtown Carnegie library, 302 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-917-7580.
Toddler story time, 10:30 a.m., Alsea Community Library, 19192 Alsea Highway.
"Yoga for Baby and Me," 10:45 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
"Gearing Up for Gardening" lecture series, noon, main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Genealogical library open, 1 to 3 p.m., annex, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath.
Story time for infants and toddlers, 5 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Valentine's Sale, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., OSUsed Store, 644 SW 13th St., Corvallis. Submit your best guess at how many Valentine's candies are in the jar for a chance to win a gourmet treat basket.
Corvallis Board Game Meetup, 6 to 10 p.m., second floor, Market of Choice, 922 NW Circle Drive. All board and card games welcome.
Fundraisers
TUESDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Government
TUESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., the Corvallis Depot, 700 SW Washington Ave. Goal-setting work session.
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany.
Corvallis Legislative Committee, 4 p.m., Cascade Meeting Room, City Hall, 501 SW Madison Ave.
Lebanon Library Advisory Board, 4:30 p.m., community room, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St.
Corvallis Historic Resources Commission, 6:30 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Harrisburg City Council, 6:30 p.m., municipal center, 120 Smith St.
Millersburg City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 4222 Old Salem Road NE.
Adair Rural Fire and Rescue Board of Directors, 7:30 p.m., Adair Fire Department, 6021 NE Marcus Harris Ave., Adair Village.
Lacomb Irrigation District Board, 7:30 p.m., district office, 34070 E. Lacomb Road.
Health
TUESDAY
Monroe Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Room 112, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis.
Rapid HIV testing, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Organizations
TUESDAY
Takena Kiwanis of Albany, 7 to 8 a.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 2802 Santiam Highway SE. Rich Engel will present "Navy Tiger Cruise." Information: 541-619-9730.
Willamette Weyerhaeuser Coffee Group, 9 a.m., Jack in the Box, 2020 S. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. No-host coffee hour.
Albany Optimist Club, noon to 1 p.m., Sizzler Restaurant, 2148 Santiam Highway SE. Information: 541-928-0951.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 N.W. 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Philomath Rotary Club, noon, Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St. Cost: $10 for lunch; no charge for first-time guests.
Rotary Club of Albany, noon, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S.
Sweet Home Rotary Club, noon, Sweet Home Linn-Benton Community College Center, 1661 Long St.
Toast of Corvallis Toastmasters, 12:10 p.m., Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, 420 NW Second St. Improve your public speaking skills and confidence. Information: 541-760-4361.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. Cost: $6. Partners/information: 541-990-4243.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Disabled American Veterans, 1 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany.
Art Explorers, 3:30 p.m., Alsea Community Library, 19192 Alsea Highway.
Makers Club, 4 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Young people ages 10 to 18 can learn programming and explore electronics.
Rotary Club of Corvallis After Five, 5:15 p.m., downstairs, Tommy’s 4th St. Bar & Grill, 350 SW Fourth St. Information: 503-559-0971.
Corvallis Meditation Community, 5:30 p.m., 3311 NW Polk Ave. Information: 971-218-6798 or rasalila2@yahoo.com.
Cribbage Club, 6 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1469 Timber St., Albany. Information: 541-928-9893.
Jacks and Queens Pinochle Club, 6 p.m., Sweet Home Senior Center, 880 18th Ave. Dinner at 5:15 p.m. Cost: $2. Information: 541-409-0869.
Corvallis Evening Toastmasters Group, 6:15 p.m., Ramsay Room, Old Mill Center for Children and Families, 1650 SW 45th Place. Public speaking and leadership. Information: 541-207-2439.
Beaver State Corvette Club, 6:30 p.m., Ciddici's Pizza, 133 SE Fifth Ave., Albany. Information: 503-680-5933.
East Albany Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Pop’s Branding Iron Restaurant, 901 Pacific Blvd. SE.
S.C.I.O. Cares, 6:30 p.m., IOOF Hall, 38952 Highway 226. Information: 503-394-2371.
Corvallis Community Choir, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Newcomers welcome; no audition; no experience necessary. Cost: $50 per term. Information: 541-740-6068 or nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Gospel Choir, 7 p.m., social hall, College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2412.
Heart of the Valley Astronomers, 7 p.m., Walnut Community Room, Scott Zimbrick Memorial Fire Station No. 5, 4950 NW Fair Oaks Drive, Corvallis. Information: http://www.hvaastronomy.com.
League of Women Voters of Corvallis' 100th Birthday and Suffragettes Celebration, 7 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Community members are invited to bring their mothers, grandmothers, daughters and granddaughters. Speakers on the history of the league and the suffragettes; proclamation honoring the event; library books on the topic; cake.
Mid-Willamette National Organization for Women Book Club, 7 p.m., New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Casual discussion of "Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System" by Cyntoia Brown-Long and Bethany Mauger.
Society for Creative Anachronism, 7 p.m., Avery Park Boy Scout Lodge, Southwest Allen Avenue, Corvallis. Information: 541-754-2372 or rudesheim@juno.com.
Sweet Home American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., 1127 Long St. Information: 541-367-1877.
Albany Elks Lodge 359, 7:30 p.m., Riley's, 124 Broadalbin St. Information: 541-497-1396.
Plan ahead
"Water, Rocks and Treasures," 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday; departs from Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Tour Thompson's Mills in Shedd; browse the Living Rock Museum in Brownsville; have lunch at the Point Restaurant in Sweet Home; visit White's Metal Detector Museum, also in Sweet Home. Cost: $37; includes transportation and museum admission. Registration: 541-917-7760 or albanyparksandrecreation.org.
Schools
TUESDAY
Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District Board of Directors, 6 p.m., boardroom, LBL ESD, 905 Fourth Ave. SE, Albany.
Senior centers
TUESDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 NE Water Ave. — 9 a.m., Spinners; noon, card games; 1 p.m., mahjong.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., Knitters and Crocheters Group; 11 a.m., Tai Chi; noon, senior meal served; 1:30 p.m., line dance; 5:15 p.m., Better Bones and Balances; 6:30 p.m., country dance.
Support groups
TUESDAY
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., Harden Hall, 580 Second St., Lebanon.
• 6:30 p.m. (open meeting), basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., the Mustard Seed open group, 313 Washburn St., Brownsville.
• 7 p.m., Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 Santiam Highway.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 8:15 a.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany. Information: 541-990-0694.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, noon to 1 p.m., community room (enter from parking lot), First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon, 7:30 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours) 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Lumina Caregiver Connections, 1:30 p.m., meeting room, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 720 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Open to family caregivers. This drop-in group provides a format for sharing common experiences and for supporting one another.
Gynecologic Cancer Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Corvallis Clinic Asbury Conference Room A, 3680 NW Samaritan Drive. A safe place to share experiences and hear from others dealing with a gynecologic cancer diagnosis.
Memory Loss Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis; note new location. For caregivers and family members of those with memory loss. Information: 541-753-1342.
Grief Support Group, 2 p.m., conference room A, B, 3 or 4, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway. Free support and education for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one, whether or not it took place under hospice care. The loss does not have to be recent.
Family Support and Education Group for Children with Developmental Disabilities and Autism, 5:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. Dinner and youth activities. Information: 541-740-6306.
Pancreatic Cancer Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Timberhill Athletic Club, 2855 NW 29th St., Corvallis. Explores ways to cope with pancreatic cancer, talking with family and friends, quality of life, self-care and accessing community services.
Albany Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., family center, Albany First Assembly, 2817 Santiam Highway SE. For those dealing with any kind of hurt, habit or hangup, not just drugs or alcohol. Dinner for $1 donation; children eat free. Large-group meeting, small groups. Child care available.
Grief Realization and Education Group, 6:30 p.m., conference room, Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, 4600 Evergreen Place SE, Albany. Peer support for parents who have experienced the death of a child of any age. Information: 541-829-9102.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.
Young Adult Cancer Survivors Support Group, 6:30 p.m., conference room, Samaritan Pastega Regional Cancer Center, 501 NW Elks Drive, Corvallis.
Addiction Recovery, 7:30 p.m., use privacy door, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1955 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Twelve-step program adapted to the Gospel and doctrines of the LDS church. Open to those with any addiction, and their family and/or friends.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Support group for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Men’s Support Group, 7:30 p.m., 1975 SE Crystal Lake Drive, No. 131, Corvallis. Information: 541-752-6261.