Calendar (Feb. 1)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SUNDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Stone Soup Supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
MONDAY
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place.
Classes
MONDAY
Essentrics Express, 6:15 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Improve strength, flexibility, posture, balance and agility, and reduce pain. Bring mat and water. Cost: $3 per class. Information: 541-740-3122.
Events
SUNDAY
Post breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion Santiam Post No. 51, 480 Main St., Lebanon. Cost: $6.
Sunday breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Sweet Home Elks Lodge, 440 Osage St. Cost: $6. Includes eggs, pancakes, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, coffee and juice. Information: 541-367-3559.
Breakfast, 9 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Linn Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-7925.
Public bingo, noon to 4:30 p.m., American Legion, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Cost: $11 for single package, $22 for double package. Information: 541-926-0127.
Arioso Chamber Players, 3 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Beautiful music performed in the glow of candlelight. Arioso is Jaclyn LaRue, oboe; Tommy Leinonen, cello; and Joy Ueng, piano. Guest musician for this program is Kirke Campbell, handbells. Featuring music of Vaughan Williams, J.S. Bach, Zach Gulaboff Davis and Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel. Tickets: $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (65 and up) and students, free for youth through age 12; available at the door. Information: www.ariosonw.org.
Peace vigil, 5 to 6 p.m., in front of the Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-829-0553.
Karaoke, 5 to 9 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. All are welcome to come sing, dance and enjoy food and drink.
40&8 Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon American Legion Hall, 480 Main St. Open menu through kitchen.
MONDAY
Open play pickleball, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., annex, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 SE Hill St. All skill levels welcome; loaner equipment available on three courts; wear athletic attire. First time free, then $3 per session. Information: hacklemanpb2018@gmail.com.
Corvallis Senior Center sing-along, 10:30 a.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6959.
Family story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Wobblers story time, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Songs, games, stories and activities for children just beginning to walk.
Corvallis Senior Center bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m., Stoneybrook Lodge, 4700 SW Hollyhock Circle. Information: 541-766-6959.
Lecture, noon, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. John Frohnmayer will present "What Is the Role of Ethics in a Post-Truth World?" The lecture is free to historical society members; the fee for nonmembers is $5.
Bingo, 1 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW.
Minecraft Monday, 4 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Play Minecraft on Xbox One, PS4 or iPads with other elementary school-age players.
Jammin’ for the Hungry, 5 p.m., community kitchen, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Volunteers make jam for local food banks. Information: saragpower@gmail.com.
Kick-Start Monday, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $3 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Fundraisers
MONDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Government
MONDAY
Albany Traffic Safety Commission, 10 a.m., Periwinkle Room, City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
Five electeds meeting, noon, board meeting room, Benton County Board of Commissioners office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis.
Corvallis City Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
Health
MONDAY
Benton Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1), 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sybaris Restaurant, 442 First Ave. W., Albany.
Monroe Family Medicine, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Organizations
SUNDAY
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Corvallis Pokemon League, 2 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Open to all ages.
Jacks and Queens Pinochle Club, 2 p.m., Sweet Home Veterans of Foreign Wars, 580 Main St. Cost: $2. Information: 541-409-0869.
First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., community room, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Unaccompanied oral tradition session open to all. No experience or music background needed to awaken, explore and develop your natural musicality in a safe, supportive setting. Information: 541-760-3069.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign-up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
You have free articles remaining.
MONDAY
Friends of the Scio Library, 11 a.m., City Hall Senior Center, 38957 NW First Ave. Bring a lunch. Information: 503-394-3352.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Greater Albany Rotary Club, noon, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E.
Lebanon Toastmasters, noon, 266 E. Grant St. Information: 541-401-9187.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. All ages, new and experienced players. Cost: $6. Partners/information: 541-752-0934.
Corvallis Woodcarvers, 4 p.m., First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op South Store, 1007 SE Third St. Open to novice and experienced carvers. Information: 541-758-0709.
Five Stones Sangha, 5:30 p.m., Friends Meeting House, 3311 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Mindfulness meditation in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh and the Community of Mindful Living. Information: 541-760-9760 or https://sites.google.com/site/fivestonessanghacorvallis.
People Involved in Education Inc. (PIE) Board, 5:30 p.m. work session, 6 p.m. regular meeting, Sand Ridge Charter School, 100 Sand Ridge Court, Lebanon.
Corvallis Evening Toastmasters Group, 6:15 p.m., Ramsay Room, Old Mill Center for Children and Families, 1650 SW 45th Place. Public speaking and leadership. Information: 541-207-2439.
Benton Soil and Water Conservation District, 6:30 p.m., conference room, BSWCD, 456 SW Monroe Ave., Suite 110, Corvallis. Information: 541-753-7208.
Corvallis Chess Club, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St.; if the deli is full, the club meets at New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St. Expert members will help beginners. Information: 541-967-1911.
Evening Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St.
Lebanon Booster Club, 6:30 p.m., Korner Kitchen, 940 S. Main St.
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (Heart of the Valley Chapter), 6:30 p.m., Pizza King, 231 SE Lyon St., Albany. Information: 541-231-3109.
Corvallis Guitar Society, 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. Open to players of all ages, styles and abilities. Information: www.corvallisguitarsociety.org.
Evening Garden Club, 7 p.m., community room, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Dancing Oaks Nursery Owner Fred Weisensee will present "Preparing Gardens for Climate Change: Building Resiliency." Nonmember donation: $5.
Executive Committee, 7 p.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE.
South Albany High School Booster Club, 7 p.m., student center, SAHS, 3705 SE Columbus St.
Marguerite Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Hall, 725 S. Second St., Lebanon. Information: 541-258-5404.
Plan ahead
Free dance lessons with paid admission to the Wednesday afternoon dance; lessons at noon, dance 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., starts Feb. 5, Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $5 per person. Need not be an Eagles member to attend. Live music.
Senior centers
MONDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — 9 a.m., Spinners; noon, card games; 1 p.m., mahjong.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., beginning dulcimer class; 10 a.m., advanced dulcimer class; 10 a.m., Tai Chi; 11 a.m., chair music and movement; noon, senior meal served; 1 p.m., cribbage.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 8:30 a.m., noon, Corl House, 3975 NW Witham Hill Drive, Corvallis.
• 9 a.m., community annex, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis.
• 4 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m. (men’s meeting), Zion Lutheran Church, 2745 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m. (open meeting), College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., Philomath.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Grief Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, 4600 Evergreen St. SE, Albany. Free support and education for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one, whether or not it took place under hospice care. The loss does not have to be recent.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, 4 to 5:30 p.m., community room, First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, 5 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Drive.
• 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. (women’s meetings), lounge, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
• 7:30 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 8:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St. Philomath. Self-help weight-loss support group. Information: 541-619-1358.
Good 2 Go, 9 a.m., downstairs, Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. To promote veteran peer support, share community resources, build camaraderie and give veterans a safe place to hang out. Mission: permanent housing.
Lifestyles Overcoming Troubles Utilizing Support Group (LOTUS), 11 a.m., Benton County Health Department, 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6107.
Pregnancy and Postpartum Stress Group, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sponsored by WellMama. For pregnant women and mothers. For location, call 541-231-4343.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Corvallis Refuge Recovery, 5:30 p.m., Room 9, upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. A non-theistic recovery program that doesn't ask anyone to believe anything, only to trust the Buddhist-oriented process and do the work of recovering from addiction of any kind. Information: 541-908-0864.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Domestic Violence Support Group, 6 p.m. Call 541-754-0110 for location. For women who have experienced emotional or physical abuse in relationships with their partners. Child care is available.
Hope in Our Valley Corvallis Chapter, 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. Post-traumatic stress disorder support for male and female veterans and non-veterans. Information: hopeinourvalleycorvallis.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 6 p.m., Grant Avenue Baptist Church, 1625 NW Grant Ave., Corvallis. Support and education for sensible, affordable weight loss in a safe environment. Information: basil2001@comcast.net.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., sanctuary, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Christian-based recovery program.