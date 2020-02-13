Calendar (Feb. 13)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
FRIDAY
AARP Tax Aide, Albany, Corvallis and Philomath. Free in-person tax return preparation by IRS-certified counselors. Appointments: Albany, 541-917-7760; Corvallis and Philomath, 541-602-5829.
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Manna, 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 845 Sixth Ave., Sweet Home. Free meal; everyone welcome.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
FRIDAY
Hatha yoga, 7 a.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. This class encompasses asanas (yoga poses), pranayama (breathwork), meditation and relaxation. Free to members; $18 drop-in fee. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Balance and Stability, 8:30 a.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., No. 310, Corvallis. For people with a balance disorder or who are not as steady as they once were. Drop in; cost: $2 for SamFit members, $4 for nonmembers.
Chinese Qi Gong/Tai Chi, 10 a.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Open to area seniors age 50 or over.
Events
FRIDAY
Open play pickleball, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., annex, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 SE Hill St. All skill levels welcome; loaner equipment available on three courts; wear athletic attire. First time free, then $3 per session. Information: hacklemanpb2018@gmail.com.
Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m., story time room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Songs and stories for children ages 3 to 5. Free tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. in the youth area.
Friends of the Albany Public Library program, noon, main library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Creating Housing Coalition representatives Stacey Bartholomew and Dan Easdale will discuss the need for affordable housing for the lowest-income and unhoused citizens of Albany, and provide a vision for using tiny houses as an affordable housing model. Information: 541-924-0130.
Music a la Carte, noon, lounge, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Oregon State University Jazz Ensemble performs.
Valentine's Sale, noon to 3 p.m., OSUsed Store, 644 SW 13th St., Corvallis. Submit your best guess at how many Valentine's candies are in the jar for a chance to win a gourmet treat basket.
Movie Matinee, 12:30 p.m., Albany Senior Center, 489 NE Water Ave. “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.” Free admission, popcorn and water.
Willamette Sportsman Show, 1 to 8 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Exhibitors, concessions, children's activities.
Teen Afternoon, 1:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Middle and high school students can play games and make art. Supplies and snacks provided.
Dinner, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Linn Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Open to public. Information: 541-928-7925.
Eco-Film Festival, 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Screening of “Beaver Believers,” followed by a panel discussion including film producer Sarah Koenigsberg and topic experts Chris Jordan, Jakob Shockey and Brian Bangs. Admission: $5 per person, $10 per family.
Live music by local performers, 7 to 9 p.m., Greenberry Tavern, 29974 OR-99W, Corvallis.
"The Expedition of Whispers," 7:30 p.m., lab theatre, Withycombe Hall, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. The play follows a team of explorers as they search a mysterious temple for a valuable relic. Tickets: $8 general admission, $6 for seniors, $5 for youth and students, $4 for Oregon State University students; 541-737-2784 or https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/theatre/university-theatre/box-officetickets.
Fundraisers
FRIDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Health
FRIDAY
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance.
Rapid HIV testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., community center, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Room 112, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis.
Spanish-language food handler class, 1:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
Organizations
FRIDAY
Corvallis Bridge Club, 10 a.m., 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign-up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-754-6596 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Albany Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees, 11 a.m. E-Board, noon potluck, 1 p.m. meeting, 1400 Salem Ave. SE. Information: 541-990-6277.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Oregon State Toastmasters Club, noon, Room 119, Crop Science Building, 3050 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-207-3054 or http://osutm.toastmastersclubs.org/#null.
Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis, noon to 1 p.m., the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd. Information: 541-497-3355 or https://www.rotarygreatercorvallis.org.
Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Education Action Team, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, 420 NW Second St. Information: ashleymerback@gmail.com or https://sustainablecorvallis.org.
Lacomb Grange, 6:30 p.m., potluck dinner; 7:30 p.m., meeting, grange hall, 34100 E. Lacomb Road.
Society for Creative Anachronism, 7 p.m. For location, call 541-928-7239.
Plan ahead
Free Fishing Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, throughout Oregon. This weekend residents won't need a license, tag or endorsement to fish crab or clam anywhere in Oregon that's open.
Senior centers
FRIDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — noon, pinochle and other card games.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, snooker, shuffleboard and Wii bowling; 9 a.m., beginning dulcimer class; 10 a.m., advanced dulcimer class; 10 a.m., Secret Pals; noon, senior meal served; 1 p.m., Living Consciously; 1 p.m., Love Yourself Spa Time, 1 p.m.; 2 p.m., movie, "Downton Abbey."
Support groups
FRIDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 to 8 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 to 8 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon, 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Men’s Support Group, 2:30 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. For men who have experienced verbal, physical, emotional and psychological abuse by sexual partners, wives, parents, bosses and others.
Codependents Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 13, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-231-1438.
Crystal Meth Anonymous, 6 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-0137.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Guadalupe House, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 706 SW Ellsworth St., Albany. Tailored for newcomers, but all are welcome. Information: 541-740-1127 or saa.albany@gmail.com.
Al-Anon, 7 p.m., Conference Room 4, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway. Those whose lives are affected by someone's drinking can find answers. Information: 541-224-6651.