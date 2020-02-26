Calendar (Feb. 26)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
AARP Tax Aide, Albany, Corvallis and Philomath. Free in-person tax return preparation by IRS-certified counselors. Appointments: Albany, 541-917-7760; Corvallis and Philomath, 541-602-5829.
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Mesa Familiar de Corvallis Family Table, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison Ave., Corvallis. Program serves free hot, nutritious meals to go, and offers blood pressure and blood sugar screenings.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
THURSDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. At 9:30: Alan Taylor presents "Ishi: A Century Later — Part 2." At 1:30: Justin Wettstein presents "Effective Climate and Energy Policy: Physical and Social Science Perspectives." Information: 541-737-9405, admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org or www.academyforlifelonglearning.org.
“Strength and Endurance,” 10:30 a.m., Recreation Room, North Star Manufactured Housing Community, 2601 NE Jack London St., Corvallis. Full-body, gentle, effective. Cost: $20 per month, or $4 drop in; first class free. Information: 541-754-6554.
Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m., gymnasium, North Albany Community Church, 1273 NW West Thornton Lake Drive. Powerful moves and positive music to rock body, heart and soul. Information: 541-220-1563.
"All About Breastfeeding," 6:30 p.m., Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. Part II. Supports new mothers in establishing and maintaining lactation. Support partners encouraged to attend.
Closures
THURSDAY
Walker Road between 12th Street and Stoltz Hill Road in Lebanon will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for tree removal. Expect delays and/or detours. Residents will be afforded reasonable access but should expect short periods where access to individual driveways may not be possible. Information: 541-258-4918.
Events
THURSDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., gymnasium, Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Story time and puppet show, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Information: 541-917-7580.
Toddler story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Songs, stories and rhymes for ages 4 and 5.
Bingocize, 2 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Combines the fun of bingo with an opportunity to move. Area seniors age 50 or over are welcome to attend.
Tech help lab, 2 to 4 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Get help from a library staff member with your computer or device. By appointment at 541-929-3016.
Texas Hold ’Em, 6 to 10 p.m., Sweet Home Elks Lodge, 440 Osage St. Information: 541-367-3559.
Opening night: "Mamma Mia!," 7 p.m., Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. All seats $5.
Oregon State University Jazz Ensemble winter term concert, 7:30 p.m., ballroom, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Classic and contemporary repertoire.
"Shirley Andress: My Name Is Barbra," 7:30 p.m., Austin Auditorium, LaSells Stewart, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Tickets: 541-434-7000 or theshedd.org.
Fundraisers
THURSDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Government
THURSDAY
Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments Board of Directors Executive Committee, 11 a.m., Cascades West Center, 1400 Queen Ave. SE, Albany. Information: www.ocwcog.org.
Albany Council Audit Committee, 3 p.m., Santiam Room, City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
Cascades West Area Commission on Transportation, 5 p.m., Cascades West Council of Governments, 1400 Queen Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-924-8480.
Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board, 5:15 p.m., Avery Park Administration Building, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive. Note change of location.
Camp Adair Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30 p.m., Santiam Christian Schools, 7220 Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-917-3370.
Health
You have free articles remaining.
THURSDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 9 a.m. to noon, Corvallis Fire Department, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Timberhill Shopping Center, 2335 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis.
Organizations
THURSDAY
Heart of the Valley Runners, 6 a.m.; meet in the parking lot next to the Midge Cramer Bike Path, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Information: http://hotvrunners.com.
Kiwanis Club of Corvallis — Sunrisers, 7 a.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Information: 541-752-2563 or mccannc@pacifier.com.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Kiwanis Club of Albany, noon, Elmer's Restaurant, Albany Plaza, 2802 Santiam Highway SE. Information: 541-740-1257.
Lebanon Optimist Club, noon, American Legion Post 51, 480 S. Main St. Info: 541-259-4444.
Rotary Club of Corvallis, noon, Corvallis Country Club, 1850 SW Whiteside Drive. Sherry Haywood, district executive for the Oregon Trail Council Benton Yaquina District, will present "Boy Scouts of America." Lunch reservations: lee.strandberg@comcast.net.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. All levels of experience welcome. Cost: $6. Information: 503-223-5093.
Albany Plastic Modelers, 6 p.m., A Step Above Hobbies, 1193 Santiam St. Information: Tim Schubert, 541-926-1896 or 1945schu@comcast.net.
Calapooia Brewing Putting League, 6 p.m., 140 Hill St. NE, Albany. Nine-hole disc golf course amid the construction. Prizes. Cost: $5.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Rehearsals are open to all players. For location, call 541-220-8012 or lisa@corvallisnewhorizons.band.
Corvallis Elks Lodge No. 1413, 7 p.m., 1400 NW Ninth St. Dinner at 5:30. Information: 541-758-0222.
Linn County Ham Radio Group, 7 p.m., sheriff’s office, 1115 Marion St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-924-2446 or www.qsl.net/lcares.
Plan ahead
"Basics of Backyard Beekeeping," 2 p.m. four Fridays, starting this week, SHC-101, Linn-Benton Community College Sweet Home Center, 1661 Long St.; or 5 p.m. four Fridays, starting this week, LC-200, LBCC Lebanon Center, 44 Industrial Way. Start your hive now, in time for the warmer weather. Cost: $69. Registration: 541-917-4840.
Senior centers
THURSDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — 9 a.m., quilting; 12:30 p.m., bridge.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., SHIBA by appointment; 11 a.m., Chair Chi; noon, senior meal served; 1 p.m., Open Painting Enthusiasts Group; 2 p.m., Bingocize; 2 p.m., Book Club; 5:15 p.m., Better Bones and Balance.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd.
• 6:30 p.m., basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive., Corvallis.
• 8:30 p.m., room 125, McNary Hall, 1220 SW Jefferson Way (enter at north side), Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 8 a.m., Lacomb Bible Church, 34400 Meridian Road. Information: 541-451-3734.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly OR 1144 Albany, 9:30 a.m., Salvation Army Annex, 345 Columbus St. SE. Information: 503-510-7205.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon, 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 5:30 p.m., Hill Street Church of Christ, 1805 Hill St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-974-6820.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 6 p.m., Grant Avenue Baptist Church, 1625 NW Grant Ave., Corvallis. Support and education for sensible, affordable weight loss in a safe environment. Information: basil2001@comcast.net.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St. Ministry designed to display the healing power of Jesus. Participants ask Christ to heal them of various hurts, habits and hang-ups, including chemical addictions, anxiety, depression, past emotional abuse or anger issues. Eight Biblically based principles, 12 steps to recovery, personal testimonies and sharing experiences in small groups. Child care provided. Information: 541-760-8531.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Support group for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Addiction Recovery, 8 p.m., use privacy door, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2850 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany. Twelve-step program adapted to the Gospel and doctrines of the LDS church. Open to those with any addiction, and their family and/or friends. Information: arp@nichibei.com.