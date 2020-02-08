Calendar (Feb. 8)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SUNDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
MONDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place.
Classes
MONDAY
Essentrics Express, 6:15 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Improve strength, flexibility, posture, balance and agility, and reduce pain. Bring mat and water. Cost: $3 per class. Information: 541-740-3122.
"Zumba/Zumba Toning," 9:10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, starting Monday, Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Cost: $54. Registration: 541-917-7760 or albanyparksandrecreation.org.
Events
SUNDAY
Post breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Santiam Post 51 American Legion Hall, 480 S. Main St., Lebanon. Cost: $6. Information: 541-451-1351.
Breakfast, 9 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Linn Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-7925.
Public bingo, noon, Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE. Cost: $11 for single package, $22 for double package. Information: 541-926-0127.
Sacred Harp/Shape Note Singing, 1:30 p.m., Corvallis. Shape note singing is four-part a cappella singing with raw, powerful, slightly unearthly harmonies. Call for location: 541-929-4301. Information: www.corvallisareasacredharp.org.
Stuffed animal sleepover slideshow and pick-up, 1:30 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Children can pick up their stuffed animals and enjoy a slideshow of what their animals did all night at the sleepover.
"People's State of the Union 2020," 4 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. An evening of storytelling, listening and connecting surrounded by the work of local artists.
Karaoke, 5 to 9 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. All are welcome to come sing, dance and enjoy food and drink.
Women in Black peace vigil, 5 to 6 p.m., in front of the Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-829-0553.
Forty et Eight Public Bingo, 6 p.m., Lebanon American Legion Hall, 480 Main St. Information: 541-451-1351.
MONDAY
Open play pickleball, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., annex, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 SE Hill St. All skill levels welcome; loaner equipment available on three courts; wear athletic attire. First time free, then $3 per session. Information: hacklemanpb2018@gmail.com.
“Effective Communication Strategies,” 10:30 a.m., Albany Senior Center, 489 NE Water Ave. The presentation will explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s disease, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help with connection and communication at each stage of the disease. Registration: 800-272-3900.
Family story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Wobblers story time, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Songs, games, stories and activities for children just beginning to walk.
Lecture, noon, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Jane Waite will present "Oregon History Bingo: A Curious Look at the Roots and Branches of Exclusion." The interactive talk will offer an opportunity to explore what inspired Oregon's founding as a white utopia within the broader context of the United States at the time. The lecture is free to historical society members; the fee for nonmembers is $5.
Bingo, 1 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW.
Kick-Start Monday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Jammin’ for the Hungry, 5 p.m., community kitchen, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Volunteers meet weekly to make jam for local food banks. Information: saragpower@gmail.com.
Science Pub Corvallis, 6 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St. Oregon State University professors Erika Wolters and Brent Steel will present "When Ideology Trumps Science." The event is sold out; walk-ins welcome, but those who arrive without a ticket will not be admitted to the reserved seating area till 6.
Squishtivities, 6:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Low-key story time for toddlers and preschoolers, followed by a sensory activity.
Family story time, 7 p.m., story time room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Songs and stories for children of all ages and their families.
Fundraisers
MONDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library and the senior center.
Fundraiser, 4 to 8 p.m., Pizza Hut, 2215 14th Ave. SE, Albany. The Cumberland Community Events Center will receive credit from orders accompanied by an event flier. Fliers are available by emailing contact@albanycumberland.org.
Government
MONDAY
Lebanon Arts Commission, 5:30 p.m., community room, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St.
Health
MONDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Room 112, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis.
Opportunities
The City of Lebanon invites local residents to apply for a seat on the Lebanon Arts Commission. An application form is available at City Hall, 925 S. Main St., or at www.lebanonoregon.gov/cc. The completed form can be submitted to the city recorder at City Hall, or to kscheafer@ci.lebanon.or.us. Deadline: 5 p.m. Monday.
Spring bear hunt applications are due at 11:50 p.m. Monday at a license sales agent, an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife office or https://odfw.huntfishoregon.com/login.
Organizations
SUNDAY
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Corvallis Pokemon League, 2 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Open to all ages.
Jacks and Queens Pinochle Club, 2 p.m., Sweet Home Veterans of Foreign Wars, 580 Main St. Cost: $2. Information: 541-409-0869.
Red Hot Stitchers, 2 p.m., upstairs, Market of Choice, 922 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis.
Linn County Democrats, 5:30 p.m., meeting room, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Informational meeting on volunteer opportunities. Food; information about the Neighborhood Leader Program; paperwork for those interested in being precinct committee people candidates on the May ballot; additional opportunities in Linn County. Information: linncodems@dpo.org.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign-up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
MONDAY
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Housing Action Team, noon, conference room, Windermere Real Estate, 987 NW Circle Blvd. Information: debifriedlander@gmail.com or https://sustainablecorvallis.org.
Greater Albany Rotary Club, noon, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E.
Lebanon Toastmasters, noon, 266 E. Grant St. Information: 541-401-9187.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. Cost: $6. Partners/information: 541-990-4243.
Senior Book Group, 1:30 p.m., boardroom, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Information: 541-766-6458.
Corvallis Woodcarvers, 4 p.m., First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St. Open to novice and experienced carvers. Information: 541-758-0709.
Five Stones Sangha, 5:30 p.m., Friends Meeting House, 3311 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Mindfulness meditation in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh and the Community of Mindful Living. Information: 541-760-9760 or https://sites.google.com/site/fivestonessanghacorvallis.
Corvallis Evening Toastmasters Group, 6:15 p.m., Ramsay Room, Old Mill Center for Children and Families, 1650 SW 45th Place. Public speaking and leadership. Information: 541-207-2439.
Corvallis Chess Club, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St.; if the deli is full, the club meets at New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St. Expert members will help beginners. Information: 541-967-1911.
Lebanon Booster Club, 6:30 p.m., Korner Kitchen, 940 S. Main St.
Post Everlasting, 7 p.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE. Ceremony honoring past members.
Corvallis Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon, 7:30 p.m., Room 2087, Cordley Hall, 2701 SW Campus Way. Kim Hummer, research leader and small fruit curator at the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Clonal Germplasm Repository in Corvallis, will present "Surprises in Rubus Evolution." Hummer and collaborators have been using molecular tools to examine the evolution of blackberries, raspberries and their crop wild relatives.
Plan ahead
"Balancing Your Energies," 7 p.m. Feb. 25 and March 3, Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. Early-bird price, $49; ends Tuesday. Full price, $79. Information: www.livewellstudio.com.
Schools
MONDAY
Philomath School District Board of Directors, 7 p.m., district office, 1620 Applegate St. Executive session to discuss labor negotiations.
Senior centers
MONDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — 9 a.m., Spinners; noon, card games; 1 p.m., mahjong.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., beginning dulcimer class; 10 a.m., advanced dulcimer class; 10 a.m., Tai Chi; 11 a.m., chair music and movement; noon, senior meal served; 12:30 p.m., card crafters; 1 p.m., cribbage.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 8:30 a.m., noon, Corl House, 3975 NW Witham Hill Drive, Corvallis.
• 9 a.m., community annex, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis.
• 4 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m. (men’s meeting), Zion Lutheran Church, 2745 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m. (open meeting), College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., Philomath.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, 4 to 5:30 p.m., community room, First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, 5 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Drive.
• 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. (women’s meetings), lounge, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
• 7:30 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 8:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St. Philomath. Self-help weight-loss support group. Information: 541-619-1358.
Good 2 Go, 9 a.m., downstairs, Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. To promote veteran peer support, share community resources, build camaraderie and give veterans a safe place to hang out. Mission: permanent housing.
Lifestyles Overcoming Troubles Utilizing Support Group (LOTUS), 11 a.m., Benton County Health Department, 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6107.
Pregnancy and Postpartum Stress Group, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For pregnant women and mothers. For location, call 541-231-4343.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Community Grief Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Drop-in group for anyone grieving a death of someone they care about. New topic each month.
Corvallis Refuge Recovery, 5:30 p.m., Room 9, upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. A non-theistic recovery program that doesn't ask anyone to believe anything, only to trust the Buddhist-oriented process and do the work of recovering from addiction of any kind. Information: 541-908-0864.
Domestic Violence Support Group, 6 p.m. Call 541-754-0110 for location. For women who have experienced emotional or physical abuse in relationships with their partners.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 6 p.m., Grant Avenue Baptist Church, 1625 NW Grant Ave., Corvallis. Support and education for sensible, affordable weight loss in a safe environment. Information: basil2001@comcast.net
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., sanctuary, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Christian-based recovery program.
Breast cancer support group, 7 p.m., Samaritan Pastega Regional Cancer Center, 501 NW Elks Drive, Corvallis. Information: 541-768-4991.