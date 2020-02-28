Calendar (Feb. 28)

Organizations

Applications for the COUNTRY Financial Life Lessons Scholarship are being accepted now through Sunday. The program welcomes applications from college-age individuals who have been negatively impacted after losing a parent. Students are asked to submit a 500-word essay or three-minute video in which they discuss the financial and emotional hardships they have faced as a result of the loss of a parent who had little or no life insurance. Information and submittals: https://lifehappens.org/life-lessons-scholarship-program.