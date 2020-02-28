Calendar (Feb. 28)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
AARP Tax Aide, Albany, Corvallis and Philomath. Free in-person tax return preparation by IRS-certified counselors. Appointments: Albany, 541-917-7760; Corvallis and Philomath, 541-602-5829.
Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Stone Soup Breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
SATURDAY
Essentrics, 9 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Focusing on core strength and stability, this workout will improve posture and balance, and relieve back pain. Cost: $5. Information: 541-740-3122.
Community yoga, 5:30 p.m., Live Well Studio, 979 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. Apprentice teachers. Donation: $7. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Events
SATURDAY
Pickleball drop-in play, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3 per session; first time free. Information: 541-401-9730 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Family Fun Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., activities center, gymnasium, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. For families with children ages 1 to 6. Play dough, obstacle course, crafts, bounce houses, face painting, putt-putt golf, SafeHaven Humane Society dog ambassadors, themed reading area, visit from Rocky the Roadrunner, used book and toy sale, concession stand. Admission: free; activity tickets, 25 cents each.
Genealogical library open, 1 to 3 p.m., annex, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath.
"Mamma Mia!," 2 and 7 p.m., Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave.
Dinner, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Open to public. Information: 541-928-7925.
Bingo, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 184, 339 N. Main St., Brownsville. Cost: $1 a game.
Karaoke, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon Moose Lodge, 4070 S. Santiam Highway.
Organizations
SATURDAY
The Mid-Valley Bicycle Club offers rides open to the adult public on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Information: www.mvbc.com.
Mid-Valley Singles, Inc., 9 a.m., Brick and Mortar Cafe, 222 W. First Ave., Suite 4, Albany. Breakfast.
Santiam Spokes, 9 a.m., Lebanon. Bicycle ride. Information: 541-967-3295 or www.santiamspokes.org.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Albany Magic Club, 1 p.m., upstairs conference room, public library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Scholarships
Applications for the COUNTRY Financial Life Lessons Scholarship are being accepted now through Sunday. The program welcomes applications from college-age individuals who have been negatively impacted after losing a parent. Students are asked to submit a 500-word essay or three-minute video in which they discuss the financial and emotional hardships they have faced as a result of the loss of a parent who had little or no life insurance. Information and submittals: https://lifehappens.org/life-lessons-scholarship-program.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Al-Anon, 10 a.m., Room 219, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Support for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 10 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., pastoral office, library, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis.
• 6:30 p.m., upstairs classroom, west-side door, Monroe United Methodist Church, 648 Orchard St., Monroe.
• 7 p.m., Bishop Katharine Jefferts Schori Lounge, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. Drop-in session for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. A lactation consultant will be available for questions and support.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.