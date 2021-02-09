Calendar (Feb. 9)

Events

WEDNESDAY

Drive-through birthday social: Mardi Gras, noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Come celebrate February birthdays with a cupcake. Break out the feather boa or a fancy mask, or get dressed up and drive by the front of the center. Seniors age 50 and up will be rewarded with a cupcake (the center's version of the traditional King Cake). Pull up in your car, truck, bus, bike or tennis shoes to receive your treat. Staff members will wear masks and gloves.