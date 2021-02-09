Calendar (Feb. 9)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
WEDNESDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Emergency food distribution applications accepted, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Stone Soup free hot lunch for all, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 N.W. 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open noon to 1 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Wilson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open noon to 12:45 p.m.: city bus stop, top of Witham Hill Drive; and Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-757-5859.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-286-4183.
Food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. New food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
"Let's Eat," 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd. Grab-and-go sack suppers for all.
Manna, 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 845 Sixth Ave., Sweet Home. Free meal; everyone welcome.
Classes
WEDNESDAY
Gentle yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. By donation. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Judy Ringle will present "Models of the Sacred and Experiences of the Mystical." Information: http://academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Closures
Wednesday
The city of Lebanon will perform construction from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. between Ninth and 10th streets on West Oak Street. Flaggers will be used to control traffic. Residents should expect periodic delays, short periods where access to individual driveways may not be possible, and other related inconveniences. Information: 541-258-4918.
Events
WEDNESDAY
Drive-through birthday social: Mardi Gras, noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Come celebrate February birthdays with a cupcake. Break out the feather boa or a fancy mask, or get dressed up and drive by the front of the center. Seniors age 50 and up will be rewarded with a cupcake (the center's version of the traditional King Cake). Pull up in your car, truck, bus, bike or tennis shoes to receive your treat. Staff members will wear masks and gloves.
"Random Review," noon, webinar. Local author Gregg Kleiner will review "Horizon" by Barry Lopez. Free registration: https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__cbcpubliclibrary.net_random-2Dreview&d=DwIFAg&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=lSpUIC0gdVKj4s_73cYYwQWuhXqVcFRoOlD7qE3-g3U&m=AZwvAt6F9ZgTzfyfjnPDPAvZlO2bNO3cyHP0g4wbQXg&s=S_u-uEoFJs6zX3OPxaWvy4o63ldkNENz5nKxw6yMpaI&e=
Government
TODAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners goal-setting work session, 9 a.m., 1-646-749-3122, access code 582-403-925# or https://global.gotomeeting.com/jloin/582403925.
WEDNESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with community development, natural areas and parks, and public works directors, 9 a.m., 1-408-650-3123, access code 815-242-221#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/815242221.
Benton County Environment and Natural Resources Advisory Committee, 10:30 a.m., 1-872-240-3212, access code 146-570-005; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/146570005.
Corvallis Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board, 3:30 p.m., 1-669-900-6833, meeting ID 833 7757 4814, passcode 2020; or https://us02web.zoom/us/j/83376574814.
Corvallis Legislative Commission, 4 p.m. Registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8467516479376860942.
Albany City Council, 7:15 p.m., 1-646-749-3129, access code 491-970-829; or https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm.
Tangent Rural Fire District Board, 7 p.m., fire station, 32053 Birdfoot Drive.
Health
WEDNESDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis.
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Rapid HIV testing, 2 to 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Appointments: 541-740-0405.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Opportunities
The Lebanon Senior Center will offer packets from the Legacy Project explaining how to write your life story, starting today. Information: 541-258-4919.
The Lebanon Senior Center will deliver Valentine balloons to seniors on Friday. Call 541-258-4919 today with your name, the name of the recipient and the recipient's address.
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St.
• 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
Information (24 hours): 1-877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.