Calendar (Feb. 5)

Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.

Food distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.

Classes

SATURDAY

Slow flow yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online. By donation.

Opportunities

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is accepting nominations for a seat on the Pacific Fishery Management Council. The ideal candidate would be knowledgeable about fishery resource conservation and management in marine waters off the West Coast. The deadline to request nomination materials is Feb. 19. Information: 541-351-1196 or jessica.l.watson@state.or.us.

Support groups

