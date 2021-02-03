Calendar (Feb. 3)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 9 a.m. to noon, 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2499.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club, Lafayette Elementary School, Lexington Park, Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Memorial Middle School (drive-through available), Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA, Newport Terrace bus stop, Oak Elementary School, Periwinkle Elementary School, South Albany High School (drive-through available), South Shore Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School, Takena Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School, Waverly Elementary School.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open 4 to 6 p.m. only: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., parish hall, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
THURSDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., online. At 9:30: Steve Cook will present "The Future of the Oregon State University Forests." At 1:30: Ola Persson will present "MOSAiC: Year-Long Observations of Environmental Processes in the New Arctic." Information: http://academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Government
THURSDAY
Benton County applicant interviews for advisory boards and committees, 11 a.m., 1-872-240-3311, access code 957-637-525#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/957637525.
Corvallis City Council work session, 4 p.m., online. Registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5309199015358146830.
Corvallis Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., online.
Health
THURSDAY
Food handler classes, 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
Plan ahead
Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Reser Stadium, 660 SW 26th St., Corvallis. For individuals from Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties in Oregon's Phase 1a and 1b groups, as defined by the Oregon Health Authority. Individuals in the 1b group of K-12 educators and staff members, and early learning and child care staff members are eligible. Those interested must complete a short needs-assessment survey prior to scheduling an appointment. The survey is available at bit.ly/bentoncogov-vaccine1a.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 West Thornton Lake Drive NW. A 12-step support group for people with money-related problems. Information: 541-704-0223.