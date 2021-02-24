Calendar (Feb. 24)

Opportunities

"Dear Stranger," a letter-exchange program from Oregon Humanities, offers a chance for connection by inviting Oregonians to write letters with someone they've never met. The aim of the project is create shared understanding among Oregonians with different backgrounds, experiences and beliefs. Oregon Humanities will exchange letters mailed by Sunday. Information: programs@oregonhumanities.org.

Support groups

THURSDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.

Narcotics Anonymous:

• Noon, 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.

Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.

