Calendar (Feb. 23)

Assistance
WEDNESDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Emergency food distribution applications accepted, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Emergency food boxes, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul — Lebanon, St. Edward Conference Food Pantry, 233 S. Second St. Free store with clothing, household and personal care items. Clients must reside in the Lebanon area and must be low-income according to government guidelines. Information: 541-258-5405.
Food bank, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jeni's Place, 18595 Alsea Highway. Information: 541-487-3663.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club, Lafayette Elementary School, Lexington Park, Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Memorial Middle School (drive-through available), Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA, Newport Terrace bus stop, Oak Elementary School, Periwinkle Elementary School, South Albany High School (drive-through available), South Shore Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School, Takena Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School, Waverly Elementary School.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Mountain View Elementary School, 340 NE Granger Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village; and Philomath Middle School, 2021 Chapel Drive. Open 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Blodgett Grade School (Philomath School District), 35177 Tum Tum Road. Open 4 to 6 p.m.: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Limit of one breakfast and one lunch per child per day. Families are encouraged to preorder lunch using the form at csd509j.net under Food and Nutrition Services; orders can be made any time through Thursday each week. Information: 541-757-5859 or nutritionservices@corvallis.k12.or.us.
Stone Soup hot lunch for all, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. Information: 541-286-4183.
Food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. New food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
"Let's Eat," 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd. Grab-and-go sack suppers for all.
Classes
Gentle yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. By donation. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Government
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with county counsel, plus executive session to discuss potential litigation, 11 a.m., 312-757-3121, access code 610-344-149#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/610344149.
Albany Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board, 2:30 p.m., 1-669-900-6833, meeting ID 858 5278 6484, passcode 2020; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85852786484.
Albany Audit Committee, 2 p.m., https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/audit-committee.
Benton County and City of Corvallis Housing, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board, 4 p.m., 253-215-8782, meeting ID 919 2938 3646; or https://cscteam.zoom.us/j/91929383646.
Albany City Council and Albany Human Relations Commission joint meeting, 6 p.m., 1-646-749-3129, access code 491-970-829; or https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm.
Benton County Solid Waste Advisory Council, 6 p.m., online. Information on attending: linda.ray@co.benton.or.us.
Health
TODAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St., Philomath.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 2 to 7 p.m., Fir Lawn Lutheran Church, 109 W. Holley Road, Sweet Home.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Lebanon Stake, 1955 S. Fifth St.
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Rapid HIV testing, 2 to 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Free. Appointments: 541-740-0405.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Plan ahead
Youth hunters age 17 or younger need to complete a hunter education certification, including a field day, to hunt in Oregon on their own tag as of April 1. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife field days are set for 8 a.m. to noon and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at E.E. Wilson Wildlife Area, 29555 Camp Adair Road near Corvallis. Students must complete an online course to attend a field day. Registration: https://myodfw.com/articles/how-buy-license-or-tag.
Support groups
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.