Calendar (Feb. 20)

Assistance
SUNDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
MONDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club, Lafayette Elementary School, Lexington Park, Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Memorial Middle School (drive-through available), Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA, Newport Terrace bus stop, Oak Elementary School, Periwinkle Elementary School, South Albany High School (drive-through available), South Shore Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School, Takena Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School, Waverly Elementary School. Information and free meal bus route information: bit.ly/gapsmeals.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Mountain View Elementary School, 340 NE Granger Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village; and Philomath Middle School, 2021 Chapel Drive. Open 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Blodgett Grade School (Philomath School District), 35177 Tum Tum Road. Open 4 to 6 p.m.: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Limit of one breakfast and one lunch per child per day. Families are encouraged to preorder lunch using the form at csd509j.net under Food and Nutrition Services; orders can be made any time through Thursday each week. Information: 541-757-5859 or nutritionservices@corvallis.k12.or.us.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. The thrift store in the same building is closed till further notice. Information: 541-286-4183.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
MONDAY
Gentle Yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. By donation. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Closures
MONDAY
Bellfountain County Park will be closed Monday through Friday, or possibly longer, for completion of the hazard tree removal project. The project will reduce numerous issues of tree health and safety, and support the construction of a new playground. Information: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/538c06b956734c5890a8f4de62bd7aad.
Events
SUNDAY
Drive-by birthday celebration for Irma Johnston, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., 2034 54th Ave. SE, Albany. The lifelong Albany resident will turn 106 on Wednesday. People are invited to drive by and wave their greetings to Irma, whose location will be indicated by balloons; take the south entrance to Mennonite Village.
Government
MONDAY
Albany Community Development Commission, noon, 1-669-224-3412, access code 145-989-837; or https://www.gotomeet.me/communitydevelopmentcityofalbany/cdc.
Albany City Council, 4 p.m., 1-646-749-3129, access code 491-970-829; or https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm.
Albany Planning Commission/City Council joint work session, 5:15 p.m., 1-571-317-3122, access code 498-239-709; or https://www.gotomeet.me/communitydevelopmentcityofalbany/pc.
Health
MONDAY
Benton Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1), 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Patients may begin lining up for intake at 8 a.m. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Suburban Christian Church, 2760 SW 53rd St., Corvallis.
Monroe Family Medicine, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Opportunities
In conjunction with National Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, State Farm will provide $500 in funding for 150 projects to cover expenses related to individual grassroots efforts. Activities can be coordinated by individuals, a small group, an entire neighborhood or a community-based organization working to reduce wildfire risk, advance general wildfire preparedness or minimize post-fire impact from a recent wildfire. Applications will be accepted through Friday. Information: https://www.nfpa.org/public-education/fire-causes-and-risks/wildfire/national-wildfire-community-preparedness-day.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 8:30 a.m., 1947 College St., Philomath. Self-help weight-loss support group. Information: 541-619-1358.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 to 8 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.