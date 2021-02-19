Calendar (Feb. 19)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Assistance

SATURDAY

Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.

Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.

Free clothing and household goods, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany.

Stone Soup breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.

Stone Soup brunch for all, 10 to 11 a.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110. Walk through or drive up.