Calendar (Feb. 15)

Assistance
TUESDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Screenings for Emergency Adult Dental Voucher Program eligibility, 9 a.m. to noon, Benton County Health Center, 530 NW 27th St. For Benton County residents with proof of residency, such as an ID card, piece of mail or utility bill. Information: 541-207-5875.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club, Lafayette Elementary School, Lexington Park, Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Memorial Middle School (drive-through available), Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA, Newport Terrace bus stop, Oak Elementary School, Periwinkle Elementary School, South Albany High School (drive-through available), South Shore Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School, Takena Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School, Waverly Elementary School. Information and free meal bus route information: bit.ly/gapsmeals.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Mountain View Elementary School, 340 NE Granger Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village; and Philomath Middle School, 2021 Chapel Drive. Open 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Blodgett Grade School (Philomath School District), 35177 Tum Tum Road. Open 4 to 6 p.m.: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Limit of one breakfast and one lunch per child per day. Families are encouraged to preorder lunch using the form at csd509j.net under Food and Nutrition Services; orders can be made any time through Thursday each week. Information: 541-757-5859 or nutritionservices@corvallis.k12.or.us.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2499.
God's Heart Picnic, 5 p.m., parking lot, Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Free takeout meal.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
TUESDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., 2 p.m. (time change), online. At 9:30: Pete Lundgren will present "Silk Paintings by Pete." At 2: Rorie Solberg will present "The Supreme Court Post-Election." Information: http://academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Events
TUESDAY
"We're Puzzled," 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. A table full of puzzles will be set up outside. Take a puzzle or two to work on at home. Bring a puzzle to donate.
Reopening, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Albany Regional Museum, 136 SE Lyon St. The museum will now be open those hours Tuesdays through Fridays. The museum will observe COVID-compliant policies. Information: 541-967-7122, info@armuseum.com, armuseum.com or facebook.com/albanyregionalmuseum.
Government
TUESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., 1-571-317-3122, access code 657-382-373#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/657382373.
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany.
Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments Salem to Albany Transit Corridor Feasibility Study online community meeting, 12:30 p.m. Cherriots, the city of Albany and the Albany Area Metropolitan Planning Organization are exploring a potential new bus route between Salem and Albany. Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AQvMB7wqS8ePfxdVGDKUdA.
Benton County Criminal Justice System Improvement Project Community Advisory Committee, 3 p.m., http://bit.ly/bentoncogov-cjsl_cadmeeting3, meeting ID 984 7183 3909.
North Albany Rural Fire District Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Fire Station 11, 110 SE Sixth Ave.
Corvallis City Council executive session, 5 p.m., online. Regarding status of labor negotiations. Followed by regular session at 6 p.m. Registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3697476597447741712.
Linn-Benton Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Zoom. Information: leesa@l-blha.org.
Health
TUESDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
Rapid HIV testing, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Organizations
TUESDAY
Lebanon Senior Center Mystery Club, 2 p.m, online. Registration: 541-258-4919.
Plan ahead
Youth hunters age 17 or younger need to complete a hunter education certification, including a field day, to hunt in Oregon on their own tag as of April 1. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife field days are set for 8 a.m. to noon and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at E.E. Wilson Wildlife Area, 29555 Camp Adair Road near Corvallis. Students must complete an online course to attend a field day. Registration: https://myodfw.com/articles/how-buy-license-or-tag.
Support groups
TUESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Mid-Valley Family Virtual Support Group, 7 p.m., Zoom. Open to those 18 or over in Linn and Benton counties who have a family member or loved one who lives with mental illness. Registration: 541-745-2064, namimv@sbcglobal.net or https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tjwtc-gqqd4ohn22n5tddanwhuat0jhq4wvr.