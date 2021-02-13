Calendar (Feb. 13)

The city of Lebanon will close a portion of River Road south of the northern intersection at Mountain River Drive for construction starting Monday. Construction is expected to last a couple of days. River Road from the north intersection of Mountain River Drive to the south intersection of Mountain River Drive will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Motorists will be detoured to Mountain River Drive. Residents in the area will be afforded reasonable access but should expect short periods where access to individual driveways may not be possible, in addition to delays and/or detours around the construction.