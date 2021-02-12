Calendar (Feb. 12)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Stone Soup breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Stone Soup brunch for all, 10 to 11 a.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110. Walk through or drive up.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Food distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Classes
SATURDAY
Slow flow yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online. By donation.
Events
SATURDAY
Household Hazardous Waste Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Republic Services, 110 NE Walnut Blvd. (enter on Belvue Street), Corvallis. Accepted items include paint and wood treatments, cleaners and degreasers, herbicides and insecticides, antifreeze and batteries, thinners and solvents, fluorescent light tubes, fertilizers and pesticides, and other hazardous products labeled flammable, toxic, poison, danger, warning or caution. Business customers must call 1-800-547-2436 to schedule an appointment.
Government
SATURDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with state legislators, 8 a.m., 1-872-240-3412, access code 327 586 453#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/327586453.
Albany City Council special session, 9 a.m. to noon, cityofalbany.net/livestream. Virtual retreat series, Session 1 of three.
Opportunities
Free fishing weekend, Saturday and Sunday, throughout Oregon. Everyone can fish, clam and crab for free this weekend. No fishing licenses or tag are required for Oregon residents or nonresidents to fish, crab or clam in Oregon on those dates.
Plan ahead
Volunteer conifer planting activity, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Upper Maxfield Creek, Kings Valley. The Luckiamute Watershed Council is seeking volunteers to help plant 125 conifer trees at its project site. Limited to five people; masks required; social distancing guidelines will be followed. The activity will involve driving your vehicle on remote logging roads and walking along muddy, uneven terrain. Registration: https://www.luckiamutelwc.org/maxfield-planting.html.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.