Calendar (Feb. 11)

Opportunities

Lebanon Senior Center decorative mask contest. In the spirit of Mardi Gras, decorate a COVID-19 mask, take a picture of it and send it to the center, 80 Tangent St., Lebanon, OR 97355, or rwirfs@ci.lebanon.or.us by Tuesday, which is Mardi Gras. The winner will receive a gift card. If you need a mask to decorate or need further information, call 541-258-4919.

Health

FRIDAY

American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oregon Physical Therapy, 2865 NW 29th St., Corvallis.

Support groups

FRIDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.