Calendar (Feb. 1)

Health

TUESDAY

Scholarships

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America is offering scholarships to college-bound high school seniors whose lives have been affected by Alzheimer's disease as part of its Teens for Alzheimer's Awareness Scholarship Essay Contest. Scholarships are for $5,000, $2,500, $1,500 and below. Information: www.alzfdn.org/scholarship . Entries must be submitted by Feb. 15.

Support groups

TUESDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.