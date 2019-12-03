This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
WEDNESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
WEDNESDAY
Balance and Stability, 8:30 a.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Designed to help people with a balance disorder or who are not as steady as they once were. The goal is to improve balance and understanding of how the body stays upright, to decrease the risk of falls. The class is drop-in and punch cards are available. Cost: $2 for SamFit members, $4 for nonmembers.
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., meeting room, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. William Robbins presents "The H.J. Andrews Experimental Forest: Path-Breaking Forest Research." Information: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Acrobatic yoga, 7:30 p.m., Rise Up Fitness, 734 Queen Ave. SW, Albany. No yoga experience necessary. Donations accepted.
Events
WEDNESDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
“Rise and Shine Story Time,” 10 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Ages 2 to 5.
Story time and puppet show, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Information: 541-917-7580.
Wobbler story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. For ages 1 and 2.
Timeless Afternoon Dance, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $5 per person. Need not be an Eagles member to attend. Live music.
Teen Space Librarian Help, 4 to 6 p.m., Corvallis Public Library 645 NW Monroe Ave. Help with research, finding books and other assistance.
Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW.
Old-Time Western Music, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Morningstar Grange, 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Millersburg. Donations accepted. All jammers are welcome.
Pajama story time, 6:30 p.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St, Monroe. All ages.
Fundraisers
WEDNESDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library and the senior center.
Burger Night, 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Custom made to order. Proceeds will benefit charity. Information: 541-758-0222.
Government
TODAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with juvenile director, 2 p.m., board meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis.
Health
WEDNESDAY
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance.
Organizations
WEDNESDAY
Bioinformatics Users Group, noon, Room 3005, Agriculture and Life Sciences Building, 2750 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Christina Mulch of Kelly Vining Lab will present "IsoSeq Pooling and HiSeq Multiplexing Comparison for Rubus Occidentalis Samples to Explore Aphid Resistance, i.e., Utilizing RNA to Find Differences Between Aphid-Resistant and Susceptible Plants."
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Kiwanis Club of Corvallis, noon, El Sol de Mexico, 1597 NW Ninth St. Information: 541-619-5506 or www.kiwaniscorvallis.org.
Lebanon Rotary Club, noon, Santiam Place Event Hall, 139 S. Main St.
Philomath Lions Club, noon to 1 p.m., meeting room, Philomath Fire and Rescue Station 201, 1035 Main St. Information: 541-929-5006.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Suite 215, second floor, Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW. Novice and experienced players welcome. Cost: $6. Information: 541-752-0934.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 1 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign up 20 minutes beforehand. Regular and novice duplicate bridge. Information/partners: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Lumina Hospice Knitting and Crocheting Friendship Circle, 1 p.m., Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 720 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Create items to comfort hospice patients and their families. Beginners welcome; materials available.
Build with the Beavs Lego Club, 4 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Those from kindergarten through Grade 5 can build with Legos with Oregon State University student athletes. New building challenges.
Altrusa International of Corvallis, 5 p.m., Corvallis Country Club, 1850 SW Whiteside Drive. Social time, 5 p.m.; dinner, 5:30 p.m.; meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Heart of the Valley Runners, 5:45 p.m., track, Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. Information: hotvrunners@gmail.com.
Lebanon Elks Lodge No. 1663, 6 p.m., 41 W. Maple St. Dinner followed by meeting at 7.
Corvallis Lions Club, 6 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Information: 541-602-0374.
Enduring A’s Model A Ford Club, 7 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Information: 541-926-3972.
Mid-Valley Chapter of the Northwest Steelheaders, 7 p.m., Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Information: 541-337-5427.
Plan ahead
“Holiday Wreath-Making Class,” 1 p.m. Saturday, Shonnard's Nursery, Florist and Landscape, 6600 Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Make a wreath with pine cones, holly and a bow. Cost: $35. Registration: 541-929-3524 or www.shonnards.com.
Senior centers
WEDNESDAY
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., wood carving; 10 a.m., Seniors on the Go Exercise: Badminton; 10 a.m., Tai Chi; noon, senior meal served; noon, SHIBA by appointment; 12:20 p.m., birthday ice cream social; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., pinochle; 5:30 p.m., Cancer Wellness Group.
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Her Journey. Faith-based class for women impacted by domestic violence. Information: 866-262-9284.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Drive.
• Noon, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 23rd St., Corvallis.
• 6 p.m. (men’s meeting), Acme Counseling, 129 NW Fourth St., Suite 100, Corvallis.
• 6:30 p.m., upper room, Monroe United Methodist Church, 648 Orchard St, Monroe.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Information: www.aa-oregon.org. Twenty-four-hour telephone: 541-967-4252.
La Leche League Breastfeeding Information and Support Group, 10 a.m., community room, Corvallis Birth and Women's Health Center, 2314 NW Kings Blvd. Breastfeeding information and support for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. Helpline: 541-714-3370 or http://lalecheleagueoregon.webs.com/localcorvallis.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St.
• 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
Information (24 hours): 1-877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-2204.
Multiple Sclerosis Support Group, 2:30 p.m., Regency Albany Rehabilitation Center, 805 19th Ave. SE. Information: gitt59@gmail.com.
Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care's Family Grief Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Old Mill Center for Children and Families, 1650 SW 45th Place, Corvallis. For families with children and teenagers ages 5 to 18 who have experienced loss. Must register and complete a questionnaire before attending. Registration: 541-757-9616.
The Third Option, 6:45 p.m., meeting room, Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Ongoing marriage education and support group. Children can swim while their parents work on improving their marriage. Registration: 541-760-9637 or www.thethirdoption.com.