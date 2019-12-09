Calendar (Dec. 9)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Assistance

TUESDAY

Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.

Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.

Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building as the pantry; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.