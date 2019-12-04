This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
TODAY
Essentrics Express, 6:15 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Improve strength, flexibility, posture, balance and agility, and reduce pain. Bring mat and water. Cost: $3 per class. Information: 541-740-3122.
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., meeting room, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Steve Reese presents "Solving a National Medical Imaging Need... Locally." Information: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.
"Lunch and Learn Series," 12:30 p.m., Albany Senior Center, 489 NE Water Ave. Topic: Alzheimer's disease.
"Implementing the Oregon Plan: Voluntary Restoration in the Luckiamute Watershed," 4 p.m., Room 328, Bexell Hall, 2251 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. The Western Regional Graduate Program presents Kristen Larson, executive director of the Luckiamute Watershed Council.
THURSDAY
“Strength and Endurance,” 10:30 a.m., Recreation Room, North Star Manufactured Housing Community, 2601 NE Jack London St., Corvallis. Full-body, gentle, effective. Cost: $20 per month, or $4 drop in; first class free. Information: 541-754-6554.
Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m., gymnasium, North Albany Community Church, 1273 NW West Thornton Lake Drive. Powerful moves and positive music to rock body, heart and soul. Information: 541-220-1563.
Events
TODAY
Open play pickleball, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., annex, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 SE Hill St. All skill levels welcome; loaner equipment available on three courts; wear athletic attire. First time free, then $3 per session. Information: hacklemanpb2018@gmail.com.
Sarah Lee Guthrie in concert, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: $20 in advance at the box office, 541-738-7469 or https://beav.es/zkp; or $25 at the door.
THURSDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Baby story time, 10:10 a.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St.
Story time and puppet show, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Information: 541-917-7580.
Toddler story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Songs and stories for ages 2 and 3.
Corvallis Senior Center mahjong, noon to 3:45 p.m., Stoneybrook Lodge, 4700 SW Hollyhock Circle. Information: 541-766-6959.
Bingo, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Cambridge Terrace Assisted Living Community, 2800 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-9494.
"READ Dogs Visit," 3:30 p.m., Brookes Reading Room, first floor, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Permission slip required.
Texas Hold ’Em, 6 to 10 p.m., Sweet Home Elks Lodge, 440 Osage St. Information: 541-367-3559.
Jam session, 6:30 p.m., American Legion Santiam Post No. 51, 480 S. Main St., Lebanon. Open menu through kitchen.
Fundraisers
THURSDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library and the senior center.
Government
TODAY
Corvallis Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board, 5:15 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Corvallis Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
Albany City Council, 7:15 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
THURSDAY
Corvallis Airport Advisory Board, 7:30 a.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Benton County Environmental Issues Advisory Committee, noon, Avery Large Conference Room, 360 SW Avery Ave., Corvallis.
Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments Board of Directors Executive Committee, 12:30 p.m., Cascades West Center, 1400 Queen Ave. SE, Albany. Followed by a Finance Committee meeting at 1 p.m. and a board meeting at 2 p.m.
Corvallis City Council, 4 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. Work session.
Millersburg Events Planning Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 4222 NE Old Salem Road. Information: 541-928-4523.
Health
THURSDAY
Food handler classes, 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., community center, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.
Corvallis Nutrition Group, 2 p.m., benches by squirrel in front of The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. Discuss food, diets, supplements, cooking, bargains, budgeting and other nutritional issues. Information: 541-908-6907.
Organizations
THURSDAY
Heart of the Valley Runners, 6 a.m.; meet in the parking lot next to the Midge Cramer Bike Path, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Information: http://hotvrunners.com.
Kiwanis Club of Corvallis — Sunrisers, 7 a.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Information: 541-752-2563 or mccannc@pacifier.com.
Riverside Study Group, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lakeside Center, Mennonite Village, 2180 54th Ave. SE, Albany.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Kiwanis Club of Albany, noon, Elmer's Restaurant, Albany Plaza, 2802 Santiam Highway SE. Information: 541-740-1257.
Lebanon Optimist Club, noon, American Legion Post 51, 480 S. Main St. Information: 541-259-4444.
Corvallis Lions Club, noon, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St. Information: 541-752-1920.
Rotary Club of Corvallis, noon, Corvallis Country Club, 1850 SW Whiteside Drive. Lunch reservations: lee.strandberg@comcast.net.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Suite 215, second floor, Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW. New and experienced players of all ages welcome. Partners/information: 541-752-0934.
Albany Plastic Modelers, 6 p.m., A Step Above Hobbies, 1193 Santiam Road SE. Information: 541-926-1896 or 1945schu@comcast.net.
NoSmartMetersCorvallis, 6 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St. The group discusses ideas, issues and strategies. Information: 541-908-6907 or arehkugler@hotmail.com.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Rehearsals are open to all players. Information: 541-220-8012 or lisa@corvallisnewhorizons.band.
Americans for Prosperity, 7 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St.
Corvallis Elks Lodge No. 1413, 7 p.m., 1400 NW Ninth St. Dinner at 5:30. Information: 541-758-0222.
Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association, Santiam Chapter, 7 p.m., Albany Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1469 Timber St. SE. Information: Roy Reed, 541-570-0524.
Reiki Healing Circle, 7 p.m., Seichim Center, Corvallis; call 541-754-3595 for directions. Gathering for reiki students and those interested in experiencing reiki and sending healing energy to the world. A donation of $5 to $10 is requested, if possible.
Santiam Spokes, 7 p.m., Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway. Bicycle club meeting. Information: 541-967-3295.
Sweet Home American Legion, 7 p.m., 1127 Long St. Information: 503-867-5409.
Beulah Rebekah Lodge, 7:30 p.m., 734 Fifth Ave. SE, Albany.
Central Linn High School Boosters, 7:30 p.m., CLHS, 32433 Highway 228, Halsey.
East Linn Lodge No. 44 AF & AM, 7:30 p.m., 725 S. Second St., Lebanon. All Brothers welcome. Information: 541-974-1025.
Plan ahead
"Authentic Tamales," 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Albany Senior Center, 489 NE Water Ave. Make a dozen tamales to take home for the holidays. Cost: $35. Registration: at the senior center, 541-917-7760, or albanyparksandrecreation.org.
Schools
THURSDAY
Corvallis School District 509J Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., boardroom, Central Administration Building, 1555 SW 35th St. Work session.
Senior centers
THURSDAY
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Complete Feet foot care by appointment; 9 a.m., Mind Matters, "Winter Heart Health;" 9 a.m., SHIBA by appointment, 541-812-0849; 11 a.m., Chair Chi; noon, senior meal served; 1 p.m., Open Painting Enthusiasts Group; 2 p.m., Bingocize; 5:15 p.m., Better Bones and Balance.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd.
• 6:30 p.m., basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
• 8:30 p.m., Room 125, McNary Hall, 1220 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis (enter at north side).
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 8 a.m., Lacomb Bible Church, 34400 Meridian Road. Information: 541-451-3734.
TOPS OR 1144 Albany, 9:30 a.m., annex, Salvation Army, 345 Columbus St. SE. Information: 541-917-8671.
Man to Man Cancer Support Group, 4 p.m., conference room, third floor, Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 1046 Sixth Ave. SW.
Support After Suicide, 4 p.m., room 121, Linn-Benton Community College Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Free support group and resources for those who have lost a loved one to suicide. Information: 541-905-9787.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 5:30 p.m., Hill Street Church of Christ, 1805 Hill St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-974-6820.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 6 p.m., Grant Avenue Baptist Church, 1625 NW Grant Ave., Corvallis. Support and education for sensible, affordable weight loss in a safe environment. Information: basil2001@comcast.net.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St. Ministry designed to display the healing power of Jesus. Participants ask Christ to heal them of various hurts, habits and hang-ups, including chemical addictions, anxiety, depression, past emotional abuse or anger issues. Eight Biblically based principles, 12 steps to recovery, personal testimonies and sharing experiences in small groups. Child care provided. Information: 541-760-8531.
Out-N-About, 6:30 p.m., room 218, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. For high school aged youths who are gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender, and their allies. Information: 541-231-4440.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 West Thornton Lake Drive NW. A 12-step support group for people with money-related problems. Information: 541-704-0223.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Mid-Valley Support Group, 7 p.m., conference room, fourth floor, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. Information: 541-745-2064 or www.namimidvalley.org.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Support group for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Addiction Recovery, 8 p.m., use privacy door, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2850 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany. Twelve-step program adapted to the Gospel and doctrines of the LDS church. Open to those with any addiction, and their family and/or friends. Information: arp@nichibei.com.