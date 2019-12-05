This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
FRIDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building as the pantry; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Manna, 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 845 Sixth Ave., Sweet Home. Free meal; everyone welcome.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
FRIDAY
Balance and Stability, 8:30 a.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Designed to help people with a balance disorder or who are not as steady as they once were. The goal is to improve balance and understanding of how the body stays upright, to decrease the risk of falls. The class is drop-in and punch cards are available. Cost: $2 for SamFit members, $4 for nonmembers.
Corvallis Senior Center writing workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, community room, Avery Office, Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive. Information: 541-766-6959.
Events
FRIDAY
Open play pickleball, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., annex, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 SE Hill St. All skill levels welcome; loaner equipment available on three courts; wear athletic attire. First time free, then $3 per session. Information: hacklemanpb2018@gmail.com.
Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Songs and stories for children ages 4 and 5.
Corvallis Senior Center bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m., Stoneybrook Lodge, 4700 SW Hollyhock Circle.
Nitrates and exercise performance talk, 1 p.m., Room 115, Bray Leadership Conference Room, Hallie E. Ford Center for Healthy Children and Families, 2631 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. The College of Public Health and Human Sciences presents “Nitrate Improves Exercise Performance in Zebrafish: A Metabolomics Perspective” by CPHHS Associate Professor Norm Hord. Co-sponsored by the CPHHS Nutrition Program.
First Friday Downtown Popup Gallery, 4 to 8 p.m., community room, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. Work by local artists Madeline MacGregor, Cecelia Peters and Linda D. Ellsworth. Donations accepted.
Teen First Friday: Chocolate Party, 4 p.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Enjoy chocolate treats while watching a Willy Wonka movie. For teens in middle and high school.
Dinner, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Linn Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Open to public. Information: 541-928-7925.
First Friday Family Fun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Living Rock Studios, 911 W. Bishop Way, Brownsville. Bring your flashlights and dress for the weather. Information: thelivingrockstudios.org.
Reception, 6 to 8 p.m., Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W., Albany. For the exhibit "Fantastically Peculiar Things," featuring ceramics by Shannon Ross and paintings by Anna Harris.
Fundraisers
FRIDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library and the senior center.
Omelet dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., social hall, College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., Philomath. Full meal, $7 and up; a la carte items priced individually; dessert available for donation. Fundraiser for parsonage property taxes.
Government
FRIDAY
Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board, 7 a.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Health
FRIDAY
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance.
Rapid HIV testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Spanish-language food handler class, 1:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
Organizations
FRIDAY
Corvallis Bridge Club, 10 a.m., 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign-up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-754-6596 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Greater Corvallis Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m., Corvallis Country Club, 1850 SW Whiteside Drive. Information: 541-754-7102.
Oregon State Toastmasters Club, noon, Room 119, Crop Science Building, 3050 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-207-3054 or http://osutm.toastmastersclubs.org/#null.
Oregon Motorcyclists, 7:30 p.m., northeast parking lot, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Info: 541-926-8104.
Plan ahead
"AARP Driver Safety Program," 9 a.m. to 3:20 p.m., Albany Senior Center, 489 NE Water Ave. Develop and reinforce safe driving skills and techniques in this classroom program. Cost: $20; $15 for AARP members. Registration: at the senior center, 541-917-7760.
Senior centers
FRIDAY
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., beginning dulcimer class; 10 a.m., advanced dulcimer class; 10 a.m., Garden Club; 11 a.m., Introduction to Drawing; 11 a.m., Qi Gong; noon, Apple products tech help by appointment; noon, senior meal served; 1 p.m., "Living Consciously;" 1 p.m., movie, “What We Did on Our Holiday.”
Support groups
FRIDAY
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Guadalupe House, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 706 SW Ellsworth St., Albany. Tailored for newcomers, but all are welcome. Info: 541-740-1127 or saa.albany@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 to 8 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 to 8 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287. Information: www.lblna.org.
Codependents Anonymous, 6 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-231-1438.
Crystal Meth Anonymous, 6 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-0137.
Al-Anon, 7 p.m., Conference Room 4, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway. Those whose lives are affected by someone's drinking can find answers. Information: 541-224-6651.