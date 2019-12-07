Calendar (Dec. 7)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Assistance

SUNDAY

Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.

Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.

Community Impact Brunch, 11 a.m. to noon, Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. For people in need. A free brunch menu will be offered, along with a selection of beverages and a gift of hygiene supplies. Those interested in volunteering are asked to arrive at 10 a.m.

Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.