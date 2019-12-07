Calendar (Dec. 7)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SUNDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Community Impact Brunch, 11 a.m. to noon, Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. For people in need. A free brunch menu will be offered, along with a selection of beverages and a gift of hygiene supplies. Those interested in volunteering are asked to arrive at 10 a.m.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
MONDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place.
Classes
MONDAY
Essentrics Express, 6:15 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Improve strength, flexibility, posture, balance and agility, and reduce pain. Bring mat and water. Cost: $3 per class. Information: 541-740-3122.
Tai Chi at the Library, 5:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Traditional Yang-style Tai Chi. The class consists of stretching, Qigong (energy work) and basic exercises to help relax and breathe. Wear comfortable clothing.
Events
TODAY
"Sonic Journey Sound Meditation," 7 p.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. A fusion of multidimensional harmonics and meditative sound designed to cultivate a quiet mind, energized soul and relaxed body. Cost: $15 to $30 on a sliding scale. Information: www.livewellstudio.com.
SUNDAY
Post breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Santiam Post 51 American Legion Hall, 480 S. Main St., Lebanon. Cost: $6. Information: 541-451-1351.
Breakfast, 9 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Linn Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-7925.
Public bingo, noon, Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE. Cost: $11 for single package, $22 for double package. Information: 541-926-0127.
Sacred Harp/Shape Note Singing, 1:30 p.m., Corvallis. Shape note singing is four-part a cappella singing with raw, powerful, slightly unearthly harmonies. Call for location: 541-929-4301. Information: www.corvallisareasacredharp.org.
Karaoke, 5 to 9 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. All are welcome to come sing, dance and enjoy food and drink.
Women in Black peace vigil, 5 to 6 p.m., in front of the Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-829-0553.
Forty et Eight Public Bingo, 6 p.m., Lebanon American Legion Hall, 480 Main St. Information: 541-451-1351.
Karaoke, 5 to 9 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. All are welcome to come sing, dance and enjoy food and drink.
MONDAY
Open play pickleball, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., annex, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 SE Hill St. All skill levels welcome; loaner equipment available on three courts; wear athletic attire. First time free, then $3 per session. Information: hacklemanpb2018@gmail.com.
Wobblers story time, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Songs, games, stories and activities for children just beginning to walk.
Bingo, 1 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW.
Jammin’ for the Hungry, 5 p.m., community kitchen, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Volunteers meet weekly to make jam for local food banks. Information: saragpower@gmail.com.
Kick-Start Monday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
Fundraisers
TODAY
Spaghetti Night, 4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW, Albany. Dinner and silent auction to raise funds for the Albany Community Gleaners. Dinner of spaghetti, green salad and garlic bread. Door prizes. Admission: free for those through age 3; $3 for ages 4 to 12; $6 for those 13 or over.
MONDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library and the senior center.
Government
MONDAY
Benton County and City of Corvallis Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board, 2 p.m., Sunset Conference Room, first floor, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis.
Philomath Fire and Rescue Board of Directors, 3 p.m., 1035 Main St. Agenda: first reading of the Capitalization Policy; first reading of the Siren Job Description; first reading of the 2019 Master Plan update. Information: 541-360-0030.
Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board, 5:30 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Philomath City Council, 5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 980 Applegate St. Work session. Followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m.
Health
MONDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Albany Public Works Operation Division, 310 Waverly Drive NE.
Organizations
SUNDAY
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Red Hot Stitchers, 2 p.m., upstairs, Market of Choice, 922 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis.
You have free articles remaining.
Corvallis Pokemon League, 2 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Open to all ages.
Jacks and Queens Pinochle Club, 2 p.m., Sweet Home Veterans of Foreign Wars, 580 Main St. Cost: $2. Information: 541-409-0869.
Albany Community Action for Racial Equity, 4 p.m., meeting room, main library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Brief introduction/organizational meeting. The group strives to make Albany a more welcoming place. Information: 541-760-5457..
First Sunday Vocal Jam Circle, 4:30 p.m., community room, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Unaccompanied oral tradition session open to all. No experience or music background needed to awaken, explore and develop your natural musicality in a safe, supportive setting. Information: 541-760-3069.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign-up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
MONDAY
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Housing Action Team, noon, conference room, Windermere Real Estate, 987 NW Circle Blvd. Information: debifriedlander@gmail.com or https://sustainablecorvallis.org.
Greater Albany Rotary Club, noon, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E.
Lebanon Toastmasters, noon, 266 E. Grant St. Information: 541-401-9187.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. All ages new and experienced players welcome. Information: 541-752-0934.
Senior Book Group, 1:30 p.m., boardroom, lower floor, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. For readers age 50 or over.
Corvallis Woodcarvers, 4 p.m., First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St. Open to novice and experienced carvers. Information: 541-758-0709.
Five Stones Sangha, 5:30 p.m., Friends Meeting House, 3311 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Mindfulness meditation in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh and the Community of Mindful Living. Information: 541-760-9760 or https://sites.google.com/site/fivestonessanghacorvallis.
Corvallis Evening Toastmasters Group, 6:15 p.m., Ramsay Room, Old Mill Center for Children and Families, 1650 SW 45th Place. Public speaking and leadership. Information: 541-207-2439.
Corvallis Chess Club, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St.; if the deli is full, the club meets at New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St. Expert members will help beginners. Information: 541-967-1911.
Lebanon Booster Club, 6:30 p.m., Korner Kitchen, 940 S. Main St.
Post Everlasting, 7 p.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE. Ceremony honoring past members.
Plan ahead
"Lullaby Yoga with Johanna Beekman," 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. A blend of restorative and yin yoga with live music designed to open the heart. The class will focus on deep relaxation and healing, using principles from therapeutic yoga, yoga nidra, bhakti yoga and nada yoga. Cost: $20 early bird; $25 day of event. Registration: www.livewellstudio.com.
Senior centers
MONDAY
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., beginning dulcimer class; 10 a.m., advanced dulcimer class; 10 a.m., Tai Chi; 11 a.m., chair music and movement; noon, senior meal served; 12:30 p.m., Card Crafters class; 1 p.m., Crafternoon: Gifts from the Kitchen; 1 p.m., cribbage; 2 p.m., tai chi.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 8:30 a.m., noon, Corl House, 3975 NW Witham Hill Drive, Corvallis.
• 9 a.m., community annex, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis.
• 4 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m. (men’s meeting), Zion Lutheran Church, 2745 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m. (open meeting), College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., Philomath.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, 4 to 5:30 p.m., community room, First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, 5 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Drive.
• 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. (women’s meetings), lounge, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
• 7:30 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 8:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St. Philomath. Self-help weight-loss support group. Information: 541-619-1358.
Good 2 Go, 9 a.m., downstairs, Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. To promote veteran peer support, share community resources, build camaraderie and give veterans a safe place to hang out. Mission: permanent housing.
Lifestyles Overcoming Troubles Utilizing Support Group (LOTUS), 11 a.m., Benton County Health Department, 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6107.
Pregnancy and Postpartum Stress Group, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For pregnant women and mothers. For location, call 541-231-4343.
Community Grief Support Group, 11:30 a.m., Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Drop-in group for anyone grieving a death of someone they care about. New topic each month.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Corvallis/Albany PFLAG Chapter, 5:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Annual holiday potluck; bring a dish to share. Since 1972, PFLAG has provided advocacy, education and support to families, friends and allies so all people can work, study, play, pray, and live safely and happily.
Corvallis Refuge Recovery, 5:30 p.m., Room 9, upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. A non-theistic recovery program that doesn't ask anyone to believe anything, only to trust the Buddhist-oriented process and do the work of recovering from addiction of any kind. Information: 541-908-0864.
Domestic Violence Support Group, 6 p.m. Call 541-754-0110 for location. For women who have experienced emotional or physical abuse in relationships with their partners.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 6 p.m., Grant Avenue Baptist Church, 1625 NW Grant Ave., Corvallis. Support and education for sensible, affordable weight loss in a safe environment. Information: basil2001@comcast.net
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., sanctuary, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Christian-based recovery program.
Breast cancer support group, 7 p.m., Samaritan Pastega Regional Cancer Center, 501 NW Elks Drive, Corvallis. Information: 541-768-4991.