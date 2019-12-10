Calendar (Dec. 10)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
WEDNESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food distribution applications accepted, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 N.W. 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Manna, 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 845 Sixth Ave., Sweet Home. Free meal; everyone welcome.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
WEDNESDAY
Essentrics Express, 6:15 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Improve strength, flexibility, posture, balance and agility, and reduce pain. Bring mat and water. Cost: $3 per class. Information: 541-740-3122.
Balance and Stability, 8:30 a.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Designed to help people with a balance disorder or who are not as steady as they once were. The goal is to improve balance and understanding of how the body stays upright, to decrease the risk of falls. The class is drop-in and punch cards are available. Cost: $2 for SamFit members, $4 for nonmembers.
Acrobatic yoga, 7:30 p.m., Rise Up Fitness, 734 Queen Ave. SW, Albany. No yoga experience necessary. Donations accepted.
Events
WEDNESDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Open play pickleball, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., annex, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 SE Hill St. All skill levels welcome; loaner equipment available on three courts; wear athletic attire. First time free, then $3 per session. Information: hacklemanpb2018@gmail.com.
“Rise and Shine Story Time,” 10 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Ages 2 to 4. Information: 541-929-3016.
"Squishtivities," 10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Low-key story time for toddlers and preschoolers, followed by a sensory activity. Supplies provided.
Story time and puppet show, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Information: 541-917-7580.
Wobbler story time, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Songs, stories and rhymes for ages 1 and 2.
"History Bites," noon, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. Kitty Buchner will present "The 1918 Influenza Pandemic." Lunches welcome.
Random Review, noon to 1 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Elizabeth Wyatt, Corvallis School District theatre manager, will review "Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Broadway Revolution" by Todd S. Purdum. Lunches OK.
"Lunch and Learn: Fall Prevention — How Not To and What to Do if It Happens," 12:30 p.m., Brookdale Heritage Plaza, 1560 SE Davidson St., Albany.
Afternoon Dance at the Eagles, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $5 per person. Need not be an Eagles member to attend. Live music.
"Show Up, Geek Out," 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. For ages 6 to 11; includes circuit boards, Ozobots and LittleBits. Registration: 541-258-4926.
Read with the Beavs, 4 p.m., Brookes Reading Room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Children can listen to stories and practice reading with an Oregon State University athlete. Bring your own book or use one of the library's.
Teen Space Librarian Help, 4 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Help with research, finding books and other assistance.
Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW.
Old-Time Western Music, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Morningstar Grange, 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Millersburg. Donations accepted. All jammers are welcome.
Fundraisers
WEDNESDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library and the senior center.
Burger Night, 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Custom made to order. Proceeds will benefit charity. Information: 541-758-0222.
Government
WEDNESDAY
Albany Development Code Amendments Task Force, noon, Ralston Room, Albany Fire Station 11, 110 SE Sixth Ave.
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with fair manager and fair board chair, 1:30 p.m., fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis.
Corvallis Legislative Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall, 501 SW Madison Ave.
Central Albany Revitalization Area Advisory Board, 5:15 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. Immediately followed by the Albany Revitalization Agency meeting.
Corvallis Watershed Management Advisory Board, 5:15 p.m., council chambers, downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
"Building a Better Transportation System: Lessons from Abroad," 5:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Light dinner, 5:30; welcome and presentation, 6; discussion, 7.
Millersburg Parks Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 4222 NE Old Salem Road. Information: 541-928-4523.
Benton County Solid Waste Advisory Council, 6:30 p.m., Upper Avery Conference Room, 360 SW Avery Ave., Corvallis.
Health
WEDNESDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., College Hill Alternative School, 510 NW 31st St., Corvallis.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1100 Building, HP, 1100 NE Circle Blvd., Suite 300, Corvallis.
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
You have free articles remaining.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Rapid HIV testing, 2 to 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Appointments: 541-740-0405.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Opportunities
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is accepting public comments on a proposed change to Oregon Administrative Rule language describing how the agency bundles free camping days under its Special Access Pass program. Text of the proposed change is available at oregon.gov/oprd/rules/pages/rulemaking%20notices.aspx. Comments will be accepted at that address through 5 p.m. Jan. 6.
Organizations
WEDNESDAY
The Mid-Valley Bicycle Club offers rides open to the adult public on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Information: www.mvbc.com.
Mid-Willamette Ham Radio Club, 9 a.m., Pop's Branding Iron Restaurant, 901 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Open to all hams and visitors. Information: Jim Walburn, WB7TAZ, 541-619-2787.
Quilts from Caring Hands, 9 a.m., Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Road. Information: quiltsforcaringhands.com or 541-602-6685.
Albany Downtown Lions Club, noon, Pop’s Branding Iron Restaurant, 901 Pacific Blvd. SE.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Kiwanis Club of Corvallis, noon, El Sol de Mexico, 1597 NW Ninth St. Information: 541-619-5506 or www.kiwaniscorvallis.org.
Lebanon Rotary Club, noon, Santiam Place Event Hall, 139 S. Main St.
Philomath Lions Club, noon to 1 p.m., meeting room, Philomath Fire and Rescue Station 201, 1035 Main St. Information: 541-929-5006.
Sweet Home Kiwanis Club, noon, The Point Restaurant, 6305 Main St.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. Novice and experienced players. Cost: $6. Information and partners: 503-223-5093.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 1 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign up 20 minutes beforehand. Regular and novice duplicate bridge. Information/partners: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Albany Stamp Club, 1:45 p.m., Brookdale Grand Prairie, 1929 Grand Prairie Road SE. Information: 541-974-4891.
Leap into Reading Book Club, 3:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St.
Lebanon Elks Lodge No. 1663, 6 p.m., 41 W. Maple St. Dinner followed by meeting at 7.
Bluebacks Chapter of Trout Unlimited, 6:30 p.m., Watershed Fly Shop, 2085 NW Buchanan Ave., Corvallis.
Sweet Home Rock and Mineral Society, 6:30 p.m., Santiam Place, 139 S. Main St., Lebanon. Information: 541-451-1577.
Albany Fitwalkers, 7 p.m., Brookdale Villas, 1929 SE Grand Prairie Road. Information: 541-967-3001.
Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Food Action Team Edible Garden Group, 7 p.m., Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center, 2638 NE Jackson Ave. Information: rdbarn4@gmail.com or https://sustainablecorvallis.org.
Mid-Valley Chapter of Northwest Steelheaders, 7 p.m., Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Information: 541-971-1033.
Sweet Home Elks, 7 p.m., 440 Osage St. Info: 541-367-3559.
Albany Odd Fellows, 7:30 p.m., 738 Fifth St. SE.
Linn County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse, 8 p.m., sheriff’s office, 1115 SE Jackson St., Albany. Visitors welcome. Info: lcsmp.org.
Senior centers
WEDNESDAY
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., wood carving; 10 a.m., Seniors on the Go exercise: shufflecurling; 10 a.m., Tai Chi; 11:30 a.m., Green Acre Second Grade Pen Pal Group; noon senior meal served; 1 p.m., bingo and pinochle.
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Her Journey. Faith-based class for women impacted by domestic violence. Information: 866-262-9284.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW.Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Drive.
• Noon, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis.
• 6 p.m. (men’s meeting), Acme Counseling, 129 NW Fourth St., Suite 100, Corvallis.
• 6:30 p.m., upper room, Monroe United Methodist Church, 648 Orchard St, Monroe.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive.
Information: www.aa-oregon.org. Twenty-four-hour telephone: 541-967-4252.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St.
• 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
Information (24 hours): 1-877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group, 12:15 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Information: 520-860-0628.
Out and Proud, 2 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Social community for LGBTQ+ people. Information: 541-766-6959.
Youth Motivating Others Through Voices of Experience, 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. Opportunity for ages 14 to 25 with experience in the mental health, Department of Human Services or juvenile justice systems to meet and learn to advocate for themselves and others. Information: 541-740-6306 or hilary.ofsn@gmail.com.