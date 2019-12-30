Calendar (Dec. 30)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TUESDAY
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
TUESDAY
“Strength and Endurance,” 10:30 a.m., Recreation Room, North Star Manufactured Housing Community, 2601 NE Jack London St., Corvallis. Full-body, gentle, effective. Cost: $20 per month, or $4 drop in; first class free. Information: 541-754-6554.
"BIG for Life: Living with Parkinson's Disease," 2 p.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Class for individuals who have completed the Lee Silverman Voice Treatment BIG program and would like to continue addressing their movement patterns. A 10-class punch card is available for $50 at SamFit.
Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m., gymnasium, North Albany Community Church, 1273 NW West Thornton Lake Drive. Powerful moves and positive music to rock body, heart and soul. Information: 541-220-1563.
Events
TUESDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
"Wiggly Wobbler Story Time," 10 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St.
Infant story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Songs, rhymes and stories for infants from birth through age 1.
Little Listeners Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St., Monroe. All ages.
Story time with puppet show, 10:30 a.m., downtown Carnegie library, 302 Ferry St. SW. Info: 541-917-7580.
Genealogical library open, 1 to 3 p.m., annex, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath.
Corvallis Board Game Meetup, 6 to 10 p.m., second floor, Market of Choice, 922 NW Circle Drive. All board and card games welcome.
Fundraisers
TUESDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Government
TUESDAY
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany. Information: 541-967-3825.
Benton County Management Team, 1:30 p.m., board meeting room, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis.
Story Time for Infants and Toddlers, 5 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany.
Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board, 5:15 p.m., boardroom, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Corvallis/Oregon State University-Related Plan Review Task Force, 6 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Health
TUESDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Community Chapel, 42250 Ames Creek Road, Sweet Home.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Philomath Fire and Rescue, 1035 Main St.
Rapid HIV testing, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Sponsored by the Benton County Health Department. Information: 541-740-0405.
Organizations
TUESDAY
Takena Kiwanis Club of Albany, 7 to 8 a.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 2802 Santiam Highway SE. Round table. Information: 541-619-9730.
Albany Optimists Club, noon to 1 p.m., Sizzler, 2148 Santiam Highway SE. Information: Ray Hilts, 541-928-0951.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Philomath Rotary Club, noon, Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St. Cost: $9 for lunch.
Rotary Club of Albany, noon, Pop’s Branding Iron, 901 Pacific Blvd. SE.
Sweet Home Rotary Club, noon, Linn-Benton Community College Center, 1661 Long St.
Toast of Corvallis Toastmasters, 12:10 p.m., Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, 420 NW Second St. Improve your public speaking skills and confidence. Information: 541-760-4361.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Rotary Club of Corvallis After Five, 5:15 p.m., downstairs, Tommy’s 4th St. Bar & Grill, 350 SW.Fourth St. Information: 503-559-0971.
Corvallis Meditation Community, 5:30 p.m., 3311 NW Polk Ave. Information: 971-218-6798, rasalila2@yahoo.com, or on Facebook at Corvallis Meditation Community.
Cribbage Club, 6 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Info: 541-928-9893.
Jacks and Queens Pinochle Club, 6 p.m., Sweet Home Senior Center, 880 18th Ave. Dinner at 5:15 p.m. Cost: $2. Information: 541-409-0869.
Corvallis Community Choir, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Cost: $50 per term. Information: 541-740-6068 or nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Society for Creative Anachronism, 7 p.m., Avery Park Boy Scout Lodge, Allen Avenue SW, Corvallis. Information: 541-754-2372, rudesheim@juno.com or www.shireofcdv.org.
Albany Elks Lodge 359, 7:30 p.m., Riley's, 124 Broadalbin St. Information: 541-497-1396.
Senior centers
TUESDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — 1 p.m., Scrabble; 1 p.m., game afternoon.
Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. — foot care by appointment; 10:30 a.m., sing-along; 10:30 a.m., Awareness through Movement; noon to 3:45 p.m., drop-in bridge; 2 p.m., sun style tai chi.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 11 a.m., Tai Chi; noon, New Year's Eve (Birthday) Ice Cream Sundae Social; noon, senior meal served; 2 p.m., "International Bites: Australia — G-Day!;" 3 p.m., therapeutic yoga for balance; 5:15 p.m., Better Bones and Balance.
Senior Citizen Birthday Luncheon, noon, Brownsville Senior Center, 345 N. Main St. Info: 541-466-5935.
Sweet Home Senior Center, 880 18th Ave. — 8:15 a.m., senior quilters; 6 p.m., jacks and queens pinochle.
Support groups
TUESDAY
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., Harden Hall, 580 Second St., Lebanon.
• 6:30 p.m. (open meeting), basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., the Mustard Seed open group, 313 Washburn St., Brownsville.
• 7 p.m., 525 Santiam Highway, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 8:15 a.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany. Information: 541-990-0694.
Pregnancy and Postpartum Stress Group, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sponsored by WellMama. For pregnant women and mothers. For location, call 541-231-4343.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, noon to 1 p.m., community room (enter from parking lot), First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Caregivers Support Group, 1:30 p.m., last Tuesday (fourth or fifth), meeting room, Benton Hospice Service, 2350 N.W. Professional Drive, Corvallis.. Information: 541-757-9616.
Family Support and Education Group for Children with Mental Health, Behavioral and Emotional Issues, 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday, Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. Support and education on mental health and behavioral issues. Dinner and children’s program provided. RSVP: 541-740-6306 or hilary.ofsn@gmail.com.
Albany Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., family center, Albany First Assembly, 2817 Santiam Highway SE. For those dealing with any kind of hurt, habit or hangup, not just drugs or alcohol. Dinner for $1 donation; children eat free. Large-group meeting, small groups. Child care available.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.
Addiction Recovery, 7:30 p.m., use privacy door, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1955 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Twelve-step program adapted to the Gospel and doctrines of the LDS church. Open to those with any addiction, and their family and/or friends.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Support group for families and friends of alcoholics. Message center: 541-967-6262.
Corvallis Men’s Support Group, 7:30 p.m., 1975 SE Crystal Lake Drive, No. 131, Corvallis. Information: 541-752-6261.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. 24-hour help line: 877-233-4287.