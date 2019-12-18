Calendar (Dec. 18)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
THURSDAY
“Strength and Endurance,” 10:30 a.m., Recreation Room, North Star Manufactured Housing Community, 2601 NE Jack London St., Corvallis. Full-body, gentle, effective. Cost: $20 per month, or $4 drop in; first class free. Information: 541-754-6554.
Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m., gymnasium, North Albany Community Church, 1273 NW West Thornton Lake Drive. Powerful moves and positive music to rock body, heart and soul. Information: 541-220-1563.
"All About Breastfeeding," 6:30 p.m., Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. Part I. Supports new mothers in establishing and maintaining lactation. Support partners encouraged to attend.
Events
THURSDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Baby story time, 10:10 a.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St.
Toddler story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Songs, stories and rhymes for ages 2 and 3.
Story time and puppet show, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Information: 541-917-7580.
Corvallis Senior Center mahjong, noon to 3:45 p.m., Stoneybrook Lodge, 4700 SW Hollyhock Circle.
Bingo, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Cambridge Terrace Assisted Living Community, 2800 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-9494.
"READ Dogs Visit," 3:30 p.m., Brookes Reading Room, first floor, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Permission slip required.
Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m. Details and map of locations available at www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Texas Hold ’Em, 6 to 10 p.m., Sweet Home Elks Lodge, 440 Osage. Information: 541-367-3559.
Fundraisers
THURSDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Government
THURSDAY
Corvallis Charter Review Council Ad Hoc Committee, 10 a.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with Benton County Oregon State University Extension Services, 1 p.m., Extension meeting room, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis.
Albany City Council, 3:30 p.m., Santiam Room, City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
Corvallis City Council/Benton County Board of Commissioners joint work session, 4:30 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, Madison Building, 500 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board, 5:15 p.m., conference room, Osborn Aquatic Center, 19740 NW Highland Drive. Note date change.
Calapooia Watershed Council, 6 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Child care provided. Information: 541-466-3493 or operations@calapooia.org.
Camp Adair Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30 p.m., Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-917-3370.
Corvallis Parks, Natural Areas and Recreation Board, 6:30 p.m., downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
Health
THURSDAY
Food handler classes, 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
Corvallis Nutrition Group, 2 p.m., benches by squirrel in front of The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. Discuss food, diets, supplements, cooking, bargains, budgeting and other nutritional issues. Information: 541-908-6907.
Organizations
THURSDAY
Heart of the Valley Runners, 6 a.m.; meet in the parking lot next to the Midge Cramer Bike Path, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Information: http://hotvrunners.com.
Kiwanis Club of Corvallis — Sunrisers, 7 a.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive. Information: 541-752-2563 or mccannc@pacifier.com.
Chintimini Senior and Community Center Book Club, 11 a.m., conference room, Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Stop by the second-floor reference desk at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library to register and pick up a copy of "The Boys in the Boat" by Daniel Brown.
Mid-Valley Singles, Inc., 11:30 a.m, Golf City Par Three, 2115 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Lunch. RSVP: 541-928-0870.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Kiwanis Club of Albany, noon, Elmer's Restaurant, Albany Plaza, 2802 Santiam Highway SE. Information: 541-740-1257.
Lebanon Optimist Club, noon, American Legion Post 51, 480 S. Main St. Information: 541-259-4444.
Rotary Club of Corvallis, noon, Corvallis Country Club, 1850 SW Whiteside Drive. Lunch reservations: lee.strandberg@comcast.net.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. All levels of experience welcome. Cost: $6. Information: 503-223-5093.
Albany Plastic Modelers, 6 p.m., A Step Above Hobbies, 1193 Santiam Road SE. Information: Tim Schubert, 541-926-1896 or 1945schu@comcast.net.
Hub City ABATE, 6 p.m., dinner, 7 p.m., meeting, Ciddici’s Pizza, 133 SW Fifth St., Albany. Information: www.hubcityabate.com.
La Leche League, 6 p.m., Multicultural Literacy Center, 128 SW Ninth St., Corvallis. Breastfeeding information and support. Information: 541-766-0055 or www.llli.org.
NoSmartMetersCorvallis, 6 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St. The group discusses ideas, issues and strategies. Information: 541-908-6907 or arehkugler@hotmail.com.
Ukulele Club, 6 p.m., Lebanon Foursquare Church, 470 W. C St., Lebanon. Information: 541-258-7066.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. The group welcomes all players. Information: 541-220-8012 or lisa@corvallisnewhorizons.band.
Corvallis Elks Lodge No. 1413, 7 p.m., 1400 NW Ninth St. Dinner at 5:30. Information: 541-758-0222.
Veterans of Foreign Wars, 7 p.m., 1469 Timber St. SW, Albany. Post and Auxiliary.
Beulah Rebekah Lodge, 7:30 p.m., IOOF Hall, 738 Fifth Ave. SE, Albany.
Plan ahead
Adaptive Pilates, 9:15 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, starting Jan. 6, Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Cost: $53. Registration: 541-917-7760 or albanyparksandrecreation.org.
Schools
THURSDAY
Corvallis School District Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., boardroom, central administration building, 1555 SW 35th St.
Senior centers
THURSDAY
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., Happy Feet foot care by appointment; 9 a.m., SHIBA by appointment; 11 a.m., Chair Chi; noon, potluck and ugly sweater/festive outfit contest, bring a dish to share; 1 p.m., Open Painting Enthusiasts Group; 2 p.m., book club; 5:15 p.m., Better Bones and Balance.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd.
• 6:30 p.m., basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
• 8:30 p.m., Room 125, McNary Hall, 1220 SW Jefferson Way (enter at north side), Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 8 a.m., Lacomb Bible Church, 34400 Meridian Road. Information: 541-451-3734.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly OR 1144 Albany, 9:30 a.m., annex, Salvation Army, 345 Columbus St. SE. Information: 541-917-8671.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 1-877-233-4287.
Man to Man Cancer Support Group, 4 p.m., conference room, third floor, Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 1046 Sixth Ave. SW.
Blood Cancer Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Timberhill Athletic Club, 2855 NW 29th St., Corvallis. Discuss experiences while facing challenges of living with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 5:30 p.m., Hill Street Church of Christ, 1805 Hill St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-974-6820.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly Chapter 1164, 6 p.m., Grant Avenue Baptist Church, 1625 NW Grant Ave., Corvallis. Support and education for sensible, affordable weight loss in a safe environment. Information: 800-932-8677 or www.tops.org.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St. Ministry designed to display the healing power of Jesus. Participants ask Christ to heal them of various hurts, habits and hang-ups, including chemical addictions, anxiety, depression, past emotional abuse or anger issues. Eight Biblically based principles, 12 steps to recovery, personal testimonies and sharing experiences in small groups. Child care provided. Information: 541-760-8531.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Round Table Room, room no. 106, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Information: 541-231-0494 or www.oa.org.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Support group for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Addiction Recovery, 8 p.m., use privacy door, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2850 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany. Twelve-step program adapted to the Gospel and doctrines of the LDS church. Open to those with any addiction, and their family and/or friends.