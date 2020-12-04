Calendar (Dec. 4)

Events

SATURDAY

Pickleball drop-in play, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3 per session; first time free. Information: 541-401-9730 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.

Annual meat shoot, 9 a.m., Albany Gun Club, 35305 Highway 20 SE. Beginner, intermediate and advanced level traps. Prizes: turkey, bacon, sausage and ham. Cost: $4 per five-bird round.

Face mask giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Drive or walk through for free adult and child-size masks (limit of 12 per person), face shields (two per family) and hand sanitizer (one per family).

Plan ahead

"American Strings Webcast presents An Evening with Dave Alvin," 5 p.m. Wednesday. Alvin describes himself as a "barroom guitarist." Organized by Oregon State University's Alumni Association and the College of Liberal Arts, and hosted by OSU Director of Popular Music and Performing Arts, the concert is free. Registration: https://beav.es/ota.

Support groups

