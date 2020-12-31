Calendar (Dec. 31)

Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.

Food distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.

Events

FRIDAY

Canceled: Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Virtual Chat and Craft, 10:30 a.m.

Opportunities

Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 award year for the Oregon Century Farm & Ranch Program. The application deadline is May 1. Families throughout Oregon who have continuously farmed portions of their family acreage for the past 100 or 150 years are invited to apply. The application and guidelines are available at 503-400-7884, cfr@oregonfb.org or http://www.centuryfarm.oregonfb.org.

Support groups

FRIDAY