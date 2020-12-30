Calendar (Dec. 30)

Home retrofit clinic, February. Nancy Evenson, a retired architect who volunteers for the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition housing work group, is offering free clinics to help homeowners learn what they can do to make their homes more comfortable while increasing energy efficiency and saving money. Reservation: retrofit@evensonarchitecture.com, by Jan. 25.

Support groups

THURSDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.

Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.

Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0