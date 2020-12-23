Calendar (Dec. 23)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Assistance

TODAY

Canceled: Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Closed for winter break, now through Jan. 1.

THURSDAY

Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.

Canceled: Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18.

Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.