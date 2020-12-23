Calendar (Dec. 23)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TODAY
Canceled: Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Closed for winter break, now through Jan. 1.
THURSDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Canceled: Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Stone Soup lunch for all, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Note time change. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup lunch for all, 1 to 2 p.m., entrance, Upper Social Hall, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Mesa Familiar de Corvallis Family Table, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison Ave., Corvallis. Program serves free hot, nutritious meals to go, and offers blood pressure and blood sugar screenings.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 360 S. Ninth St. Information: 541-929-2499.
Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW. Takeout meal with lemonade and water served near the Fifth Avenue entrance. Information: 541-926-8606.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., parish hall, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Canceled: Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 p.m.
Government
THURSDAY
Canceled: Corvallis City Council work session, 4 p.m.
Health
THURSDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Natural Grocers, 1235 NW 10th St., Corvallis.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 9:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany.
Plan ahead
Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments Executive Committee, 1 p.m. Jan. 6, audio and teleconference. For information on how to attend, visit www.ocwcog.org.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon, 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.