Calendar (Dec. 2)

Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club, Lafayette Elementary School, Lexington Park, Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Memorial Middle School (drive-through available), Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA, Newport Terrace bus stop, Oak Elementary School, Periwinkle Elementary School, South Albany High School (drive-through available), South Shore Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School, Takena Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School, Waverly Elementary School. Information and free meal bus route information: bit.ly/gapsmeals.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open noon to 1 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Wilson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open noon to 12:45 p.m.: city bus stop, top of Witham Hill Drive; and Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-757-5859.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 360 S. Ninth St. Information: 541-929-2499.
Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW. Takeout meal with lemonade and water served near the Fifth Avenue entrance. Information: 541-926-8606.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., parish hall, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
THURSDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., online. At 9:30: Bill Kemper will present "Borders: Physical, Political or Lines in the Sand." At 1:30: Elizabeth Wyatt will present "Something Wonderful! Rodgers and Hammerstein's Broadway Revolution." Information: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.
"Mindful Movement with Parkinson's: Chair-Based," 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, this week through Dec. 17, online. From the safety of your own home, learn Parkinson's Wellness Recovery Exercises and other practices to address specific Parkinson's Disease issues. Cost: $25; first session free for new students. Registration: 541-286-4678.
"Mindful Movement with Parkinson's: Includes Floor Work," 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, this week through Dec. 17, online. From the safety of your own home, learn Parkinson's Wellness Recovery Exercises and other standing, sitting and floor-based movement practices to address specific Parkinson's Disease issues. Cost: $30; first session free for new students. Registration: 541-286-4678.
Events
THURSDAY
Service of Remembrance, 6 p.m., online. Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care invites any mid-valley resident grieving a death to participate in the virtual service, which is offered to the community to honor and remember those who have died by reading their names, sharing their photos and lighting candles in memory of them. Those interested in attending and submitting a name to be honored are asked to email outreach@luminahopsice.org with the participant’s name, the name of the person to be honored and that person’s photo. Upon receipt of the submission, participants will receive a link to the service and an invitation to pick up a ceremonial candle and care package.
"Wildfires Rising: Environment, Public Health and Economics in the State of Oregon," 7 p.m. +1 206 337 9723 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85799441195. The League of Women Voters of Corvallis and the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition present an expert panel addressing the topic. Panelists are Daniel Lopez-Cevallos, Rep. Dan Rayfield and Meg Krawchuk, facilitated by Nancy Rosenberger.
Government
THURSDAY
Corvallis Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Technical Advisory Committee, 10 a.m., 1-669-900-6833, meeting ID 821 4499 9347, passcode 2020; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82144999347.
Organizations
THURSDAY
Oregon State University Triad Club, noon, https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/92998604793?pwd=c2poqjdsrm8wvuc3utfskzn6z2zrdz09. Jeffrey Bethel will present "Tracking a Pandemic: The OSU Trace Project."
Plan ahead
Confluence open house, 3 p.m. Dec. 17, Zoom. The six environmental and conservation organizations in the Confluence, a new collaborative partnership with a future home under construction in downtown Corvallis, are holding Confluence's first end-of-year open house. Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tzckfugspzmogtulgjx3ewyr_feufow7h7b9.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 West Thornton Lake Drive NW. A 12-step support group for people with money-related problems. Information: 541-704-0223.
