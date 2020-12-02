Calendar (Dec. 2)

Events

THURSDAY

Service of Remembrance, 6 p.m., online. Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care invites any mid-valley resident grieving a death to participate in the virtual service, which is offered to the community to honor and remember those who have died by reading their names, sharing their photos and lighting candles in memory of them. Those interested in attending and submitting a name to be honored are asked to email outreach@luminahopsice.org with the participant’s name, the name of the person to be honored and that person’s photo. Upon receipt of the submission, participants will receive a link to the service and an invitation to pick up a ceremonial candle and care package.