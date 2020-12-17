Calendar (Dec. 17)

Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.

Health

FRIDAY

Fee-for-service clinic, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Cost: $100 for new patient visits; $50 for follow-up appointments. Patients can bill their own insurance if they qualify. Appointments: 541-758-3000.

Rapid HIV testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.

Opportunities

Neighborhood input is invited for new sign design at Harding School in Corvallis. The school is home to the College Hill Alternative Pathways Program. This month, four students are developing signs developing concepts for new signs. These designs will be virtually presented next month. Ideas chosen to advance will be submitted to the Historic Resources Commission for consideration. Neighbors who would like to join the January meeting or learn more about the project can write to donna.keim@corvallis.k12.or.us.

Support groups

FRIDAY