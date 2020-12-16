Calendar (Dec. 16)

Government

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is accepting public comments on a proposed change to the Oregon Administrative Rule guiding reservations for Oregon State Parks. The proposed changes would affect transaction fees and the reservation window. Public comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. Jan. 15. Comments can be made in writing to Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, ATTN Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St. NE, Suite C, Salem, OR 97301; by emailing oprd.publiccomment@oregon.gov; online at oregon.gov/oprd/prp/pages/prp-rulemaking; or at a virtual hearing hearing set for 6 p.m. Jan. 7: Registration at zoom.us/webinar/register/wn_19v4yg05q1-ges9n_0ns9q.