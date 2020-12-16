Calendar (Dec. 16)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club, Lafayette Elementary School, Lexington Park, Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Memorial Middle School (drive-through available), Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA, Newport Terrace bus stop, Oak Elementary School, Periwinkle Elementary School, South Albany High School (drive-through available), South Shore Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School, Takena Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School, Waverly Elementary School.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open 4 to 6 p.m. only: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Free meal for those in need, 12:30 to 2:45 p.m., Yummy House, 1644 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Masks and social distancing required. Provided by It's On Us — Albany, a nonprofit, crowd-funded organization dedicated to creating an opportunity for local donors to help local restaurants and people in need. Sign up at 541-971-1480 or https://www.facebook.com/itsonusalbany.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 360 S. Ninth St. Information: 541-929-2499.
Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW. Takeout meal with lemonade and water served near the Fifth Avenue entrance. Information: 541-926-8606.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., parish hall, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Government
THURSDAY
Cascades West Area Commission on Transportation, 5 p.m., 1-669-900-6833, meeting ID 813 0935 2392, passcode 2020; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81309352392.
Health
THURSDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Heritage Mall, 1895 14th Ave. SE, Albany.
Opportunities
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is accepting public comments on a proposed change to the Oregon Administrative Rule guiding reservations for Oregon State Parks. The proposed changes would affect transaction fees and the reservation window. Public comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. Jan. 15. Comments can be made in writing to Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, ATTN Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St. NE, Suite C, Salem, OR 97301; by emailing oprd.publiccomment@oregon.gov; online at oregon.gov/oprd/prp/pages/prp-rulemaking; or at a virtual hearing hearing set for 6 p.m. Jan. 7: Registration at zoom.us/webinar/register/wn_19v4yg05q1-ges9n_0ns9q.
Plan ahead
"Town Hall Webinar: Guaranteed Access to Health Care," 7 p.m. Jan. 6, Zoom. Sponsored by Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates, the League of Women Voters (Corvallis and Linn County), NAACP (Corvallis/Albany), Casa Latinos Unidos, Health Care for All Oregon (Albany), Rural Organizing Project and Linn-Benton Health Equity Alliance. Panelists include Ed Junkins, Deborah Riddick, Marty Wilde, Dan Rayfield and Olivia Quiroz; moderator is Jason J. Dorsette. Registration: mvhca.org/town-hall.
Schools
THURSDAY
Corvallis School District Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., http://youtube.com/c/CorvallisSchoolDistrict.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 1-877-233-4287.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Round Table Room, Room no. 106, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Information: 541-231-0494 or www.oa.org.
