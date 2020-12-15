Calendar (Dec. 15)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
WEDNESDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Emergency food distribution applications accepted, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club, Lafayette Elementary School, Lexington Park, Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Memorial Middle School (drive-through available), Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA, Newport Terrace bus stop, Oak Elementary School, Periwinkle Elementary School, South Albany High School (drive-through available), South Shore Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School, Takena Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School, Waverly Elementary School.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open 4 to 6 p.m. only: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup free hot lunch for all, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis.
Free meal for those in need, 12:30 to 2:45 p.m., Yummy House, 1644 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Masks and social distancing required. Provided by It's On Us — Albany, a nonprofit, crowd-funded organization dedicated to creating an opportunity for local donors to help local restaurants and people in need. Sign up at 541-971-1480 or https://www.facebook.com/itsonusalbany.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building as the pantry; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-286-4183.
Food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. New food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
"Let's Eat," 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd. Grab-and-go sack suppers for all.
Classes
TODAY
"The Latest from Washington, DC, on Pandemic Relief," noon, Zoom. Chris Eyler will present this workshop. Registration: https://albanyareaor.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/3522.
WEDNESDAY
Gentle yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. By donation. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Events
WEDNESDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Government
WEDNESDAY
Benton County advisory applicant interviews, 9 a.m., 1-872-240-3311, access code, 957-637-525#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/957637525.
Albany Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board, 2:30 p.m., 1-669-0900-6833, meeting ID 858 5278 6484, passcode 2020; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85852786484. Note date change.
Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board to the city of Corvallis and Benton County, 4 p.m., 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 919 2938 3646; or https://cscteam.zoom.us/j/91929383646.
North Albany Rural Fire District Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Albany Fire Department Station 11, 110 SE Sixth Ave.
Corvallis Land Development Hearings Board, 5:30 p.m., online. Registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6565730797618273038.
Corvallis Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7645549073113004045.
Albany City Council, 7:15 p.m., 1-646-749-3129, access code 491-970-829; or https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm. Central Albany Revitalization Area has been canceled. The Albany Revitalization Area will meet directly after council at the same link.
Health
WEDNESDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Brownsville Ward, 1111 N. Main St.
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Rapid HIV testing, 2 to 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Appointments: 541-740-0405.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Plan ahead
"Town Hall Webinar: Guaranteed Access to Health Care," 7 p.m., Zoom. Sponsored by Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates, the League of Women Voters (Corvallis and Linn County), NAACP (Corvallis/Albany), Casa Latinos Unidos, Health Care for All Oregon (Albany), Rural Organizing Project and Linn-Benton Health Equity Alliance. Panelists include Ed Junkins, Deborah Riddick, Marty Wilde, Dan Rayfield and Olivia Quiroz; moderator is Jason J. Dorsette. Registration: mvhca.org/town-hall.
Schools
WEDNESDAY
Scio School District Board of Directors, 7 p.m., https://scio.k12.or.us/board/online.
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-2204.
