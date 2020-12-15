Calendar (Dec. 15)

Plan ahead

"Town Hall Webinar: Guaranteed Access to Health Care," 7 p.m., Zoom. Sponsored by Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates, the League of Women Voters (Corvallis and Linn County), NAACP (Corvallis/Albany), Casa Latinos Unidos, Health Care for All Oregon (Albany), Rural Organizing Project and Linn-Benton Health Equity Alliance. Panelists include Ed Junkins, Deborah Riddick, Marty Wilde, Dan Rayfield and Olivia Quiroz; moderator is Jason J. Dorsette. Registration: mvhca.org/town-hall .

Schools

WEDNESDAY

Support groups

WEDNESDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.