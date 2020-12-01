Calendar (Dec. 1)

Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance.

Opportunities

The Corvallis Police Department deploys "bait packages" every holiday season to help curb package theft issues. CPD is seeking volunteers to allow CPD to place a package on their front step for a few weeks and leave it undisturbed. CPD will set up cameras focused on the package to help identify thieves, and will place an active GPS device in the package. Information: trevor.anderson@corvallisoregon.gov.

Support groups

WEDNESDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.

Narcotics Anonymous: