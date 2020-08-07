Calendar (Aug. 7)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Stone Soup breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Stone Soup brunch for all, 10 to 11 a.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Ste. 110, Corvallis. Walk through or drive up.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Food distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Classes
SATURDAY
Slow flow yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online. By donation.
Events
SATURDAY
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Locally grown products direct from farmers. Information: www.locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Monroe Avenue.
Household Hazardous Waste Event, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Republic Services, 110 NE Walnut Blvd. (enter on Belvue Street). Residents can bring these materials in quantities of less than 5 gallons: paint and wood treatments, cleaners and degreasers, inks and plating wastes, herbicides and insecticides, antifreeze and batteries , thinners and solvents, fluorescent light tubes, fertilizers and pesticides, laboratory chemicals (residential use only), computers and other electronics (no appliances), and other hazardous products labeled flammable, toxic, poison, danger, warning or caution. Business customers must call 1-800-547-2436 to schedule an appointment.
Canceled: Genealogical library open, 1 p.m.
Health
SATURDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 8 a.m., United Presbyterian Church, 330 Fifth Ave. SW, Albany.
Plan ahead
2020 Virtual Sustainability Town Hall, noon Aug. 26, Zoom. Keynote presentation, "Bold Action: Communities Respond to the Climate Crisis," by Kristin Eberhard, director of climate change and democracy of Sightline Institute. Registration: www.sustainablecorvallis.org by Monday. Information: 541-230-1237.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings occurring online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Parkside Al-Anon, 10 a.m., Room 219, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Support for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
