Calendar (Aug. 29)

Plan ahead

The Lebanon Public Library will offer 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten starting Tuesday. The program is open to any child from birth until the child enters kindergarten. Parents and caregivers can register at the library, 55 Academy St., to receive a starter kit that includes a reusable book bag, a reading log and a board book. For every 100 books read, the child will receive a sticker to put in the reading log. For every 200 books read, the child will receive a small prize. When the child has read 1,000 books, they will receive a new hardback book. The program is self-paced and could take a few months or a few years. Information: 541-258-4926, www.lebanonoregon.gov/library or www.facebook.com/cityoflebanon.