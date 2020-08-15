Calendar (Aug. 15)

Classes

The Benton County Cultural Coalition has new grant money from the Oregon Cultural Trust available for art, culture and heritage projects in the county during 2021. Organizations can submit a letter of intent at http://www.bentonculture.org by Sept. 10. Any registered 501(c)(3) organization or partner group can apply. Priority will be given to art projects and programs that offer innovation, variety and scope for the county's diverse citizen population; cultural/educational projects that enhance citizen understanding, growth and participation; and heritage programs that foster preservation and beautification. For more information about the grant process or to inquire about board volunteer opportunities, write to BentonCoalition@gmail.com.