Calendar (Aug. 12)

Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Back-to-School Program, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Vina Moses Center, 968 NW Garfield Ave., Corvallis. Open to low-income children and families in Benton County. Appointments: 541-753-1420.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open noon to 1 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Wilson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open noon to 12:45 p.m.: city bus stop, top of Witham Hill Drive; and Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-757-5859.
Community meal, 5 to 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany; served outside Fifth Avenue entrance. Takeout meal, lemonade and water. Patrons are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing; a mask will be provided for those who show up without one. Information: 541-926-8606.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
THURSDAY
Canceled: Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m.
Events
TODAY
Tropical drive-through ice cream social, noon, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Open to those over 50, who will stay in their car to receive an individually wrapped ice cream treat. Wear a Hawaiian shirt or other tropical gear, and dress up your vehicle in the theme; the most tropically attired participants could have their ice cream upgraded.
THURSDAY
"Thursdays at Five," https://www.facebook.com/corvallisuccmusicians. Abigail Sperling, flute.
Government
TODAY
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany.
Health
THURSDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., city of Mill City, 444 S. First Ave.
Plan ahead
Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments Executive Committee, 9 a.m., audio and videoconference. Information: www.ocwcog.org.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 1-877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 to 8:30 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 West Thornton Lake Drive NW, Albany. A 12-step support group for people with money-related problems. Information: 541-704-0223.
