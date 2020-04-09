Calendar (April 9)

FRIDAY

Health

Opportunities

The Linn County Emergency Operations Center is looking for donations of homemade masks. Those interested can make masks with a pocket that allow for someone to add a fabric or other filter by following the instructions in this simple video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCJcE-r7kcg. However, any mask donated, with a pocket or not, will be appreciated. Those who want to donate homemade masks or medical personal protective equipment are asked to fill out the form at https://www.linnsheriff.org/community-resources/covid-19.