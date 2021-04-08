Calendar (April 8)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
FRIDAY
Due to the extension by the Internal Revenue Service and the State of Oregon, the income tax due date is now May 17. Local AARP Tax-Aide councilors have appointments available in Philomath for anyone looking for free preparation of simple tax returns. Appointments: 541-602-5829.
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 10:30 to 11 a.m., South Shore Elementary School, 910 Bain St. SE; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lafayette Elementary School, 3122 SE Madison St.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Meadow Ridge Elementary School, 385 Timber Ridge St. NE; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Oak Elementary School, 3610 Oak St. SE; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Takena Elementary School, 1210 SW 12th Ave.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive; 10:45 to 11:15 a.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, 2196 21st Ave. SE; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 SW Queen Ave. (drive-through available); noon to 12:30 p.m., South Albany High School, 3705 SE Columbus St. (drive-through available); noon to 12:30 p.m., Sunrise Elementary School, 730 SE 19th Ave.; and noon to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Elementary School, 425 SE Columbus St. Children need not be present at meal pick-up. The meal bus routes are no longer running.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner for all children 18 years old or under. Open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Mountain View Elementary School, 340 NE Granger Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; and Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave. Philomath Middle School, 2021 Chapel Drive, will have meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays only. Each child will receive three meals for Monday and three meals for Tuesday. Families are welcome to get meals in Corvallis on the other days. Three meals daily are available for students attending school in person at Corvallis and Philomath schools. Pre-order is encouraged. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup hot lunch for all, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. Information: 541-286-4183.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Manna, 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 845 Sixth Ave., Sweet Home. Free meal; everyone welcome.
Events
TODAY
Panel discussion, 7 p.m., Zoom. Michael O'Malley and guests will discuss "Teaching the Holocaust." Meeting ID 992 0025 7561, password 053924.
Government
TODAY
Corvallis City Council work session, 4 p.m., https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2836656517859844622.
Health
FRIDAY
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance.
Rapid HIV testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Spanish-language food handler class, 1:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
Opportunities
The Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St., is offering Lebanon citizens age 50 or over a chance to renew or choose a raised garden bed at the center. Those interested should come prepared to complete an application and clean out the space. Suggested donation: $3. Using a plot includes access to tools from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, water, and opportunities to share knowledge with other gardeners, through Zoom and in person once the center reopens. Information: 541-258-4919.
Oregon Spring Cleanup, Saturday through April 24, various locations. Visit solveoregon.org for a full list of projects.
Organizations
TODAY
All Women's Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., Golf Club of Oregon, 905 NW Springhill Drive NW, Albany. The group plays nine and 18 holes; participants are asked to arrive 30 minutes before tee start time. Visitors are welcome to play the first time without joining. Dues: $75, which includes a Golf Handicap and Information Network membership.
Lebanon Senior Center Book Lovers, 2 p.m., 1-877-853-5247 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83726550421, meeting ID 837 2655 0421. Everyone gets a chance to share about something they have read.
Plan ahead
Drive-through COVID vaccine clinic, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, parking lot, The Corvallis Clinic Aumann Building, 444 NW Elks Drive, Corvallis. Appointments: 541-754-1266 or https://www.corvallisclinic.com/covidclinicscheduler.
Vaccine clinic, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Alsea Elementary School, 301 S. Third St. The clinic will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to eligible individuals. Appointments: 541-766-6464.
Support groups
FRIDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon, 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Codependents Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 13, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-231-1438.
Crystal Meth Anonymous, 6 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-0137.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Guadalupe House, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 706 SW Ellsworth St., Albany. Tailored for newcomers, but all are welcome. Information: 541-740-1127 or saa.albany@gmail.com.