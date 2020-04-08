Calendar (April 8)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food distribution applications accepted, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
THURSDAY
Free gentle yoga online, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com.
Events
THURSDAY
"Stay at Home Lecture Series," 3 p.m., Zoom. Sponsored by the Oregon State University College of Forestry. Information: https://www.forestry.oregonstate.edu/stay-home-lecture-series.
Government
THURSDAY
Canceled: Corvallis Civic Beautification and Urban Forestry Department Advisory Committee, 9 a.m.
Corvallis city manager's COVID-19 Briefing No. 2, noon, https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5787987944379101198. A limited number of seats will be available in council chambers, downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd., for those who wish to observe the briefing there.
Canceled: Corvallis City Council work session, 4 p.m.
Philomath City Council, 7 p.m., via Zoom tele/videoconference.
Opportunities
Albany Regional Museum has begun collecting materials related to the COVID-19 pandemic. For those who would like to submit their thoughts, experiences, journal entries and photos right now, the museum has opened an online portal called Share Your Experience on its website, at armuseum.com/share-your-experience. Personal reflections can also be sent to the museum at 136 Lyon Street S., Albany, OR 97321. All submissions must include full name, contact information (address, phone number or email), and the date.
Schools
THURSDAY
Corvallis School District Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., boardroom, Central Administration Building, 1555 SW 35th St. The public can watch a live stream of the meeting at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Jtpte5dmilZl9kySBJbVQ?, and a video of the meeting will be posted to the district’s YouTube Channel. To sign up to provide comments during the meeting, please send your name, address and telephone number by noon Thursday to Julie.catala@corvallis.k12.or.us. You will be provided instructions for joining the meeting by telephone. A limited number of seats will be available in the boardroom for those who wish to attend the meeting in person.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd.
• 6:30 p.m., basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW.Highland Drive, Corvallis.
• 8:30 p.m., Room 125, McNary Hall, 1220 SW Jefferson Way (enter at north side), Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 1-877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 to 8:30 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 West Thornton Lake Drive NW, Albany. A 12-step support group for people with money-related problems. Information: 541-704-0223.
Addiction Recovery, 8 p.m., use privacy door, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2850 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany. Twelve-step program adapted to the Gospel and doctrines of the LDS church. Open to those with any addiction, and their family and/or friends.
