Calendar (April 8)

Report bullying, harassment or intimidation at your school. The Harassment, Intimidation and Bullying Compliance Officer is Melissa Harder. The Title IX Compliance Officer is Jennifer Duvall. The Section 504 & ADA Compliance Officer is Rynda Gregory.

The Corvallis School District does not discriminate on the basis of age, citizenship, color, disability, gender expression, gender identity, national origin, parental or marital status, race, religion, sex, or sexual orientation in its programs and activities, and provides equal access to designated youth groups. The following person has been designated to handle inquiries regarding discrimination: Jennifer Duvall Human Resources Director and Title IX Coordinator, jennifer.duvall@corvallis.k12.or.us 541-757-5840