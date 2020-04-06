Calendar (April 6)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TUESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
TUESDAY
Free gentle yoga online, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com.
Events
TUESDAY
Canceled: Books and Brews, 7 p.m.
Government
TODAY
Corvallis City Council, 6 p.m., via internet. Registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8257688972370428939.
TUESDAY
Canceled: Philomath Fire and Rescue Board of Directors.
Canceled: Philomath Fire and Civil Service Commissioners.
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany.
Canceled: Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board Parking Committee, 4 p.m., downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
Health
TUESDAY
Monroe Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Organizations
TUESDAY
Canceled: Takena Kiwanis Club of Albany, 7 a.m.
Opportunities
The city of Lebanon has established a partnership webpage to facilitate community preparedness and recovery. Local residents can visit https://lebanon.recovers.org to request assistance, donate supplies or sign up to volunteer where needed. The page also features community updates from page organizers including Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital and the Lebanon Fire District.
Support groups
TUESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 6:30 p.m. (open meeting), basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., The Mustard Seed open group, 313 Washburn St., Brownsville.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 8:15 a.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany. Information: 541-990-0694.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, noon to 1 p.m., community room (enter from parking lot), First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon, 7:30 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours) 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.
Canceled: National Alliance on Mental Illness Mid-Valley Support Group, 7 p.m.
