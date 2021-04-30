Calendar (April 30)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
Due to the extension by the Internal Revenue Service and the State of Oregon, the income tax due date is now May 17. Local AARP Tax-Aide councilors have appointments available in Philomath for anyone looking for free preparation of simple tax returns. Appointments: 541-602-5829.
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, home of the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call the church office at 541-220-1040 to make arrangements to pick up a box of food.
Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
KN95 mask giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive (enter from Highland), Corvallis. Adult KN95 masks, paper masks and face shields will be given out. Those attending are asked to wear a mask.
Stone Soup breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Stone Soup brunch for all, 10 to 11 a.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110. Walk through or drive up.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Food distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Classes
SATURDAY
Slow flow yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online. By donation.
Events
SATURDAY
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Those age 5 and over must wear a mask. Shopping groups must be kept small. Information: locallygrown.org.
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Those age 5 and over must wear a mask. Shopping groups must be kept small. Information: locallygrown.org.
Mid-Valley Bicycle Club Midge Cramer Bike Ride, 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. starts from east parking lot, Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave., Corvallis. Route distances from 20 to 63 miles. Insurance waiver required if not a member. Information: ann.asbell@oregonstate.edu.
Spring Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Local crafters and vendors. Lunch available. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Organizations
SATURDAY
Health-Love-Peace Movement, 10 a.m. to noon, intersection of Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, across from the Albany Farmers Market. First weekly gathering of the newly formed group. Participate in a "smile and wave" event. Bring signs if you wish. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Information: 541-760-5457.
Plan ahead
Election forum, 7 p.m. Tuesday, online. The Linn County Unit of the League of Women Voters and South Albany High School will host this forum for all eight Greater Albany Public Schools Board candidates. Debate students from South and West Albany high schools will moderate, posing questions prepared in the schools' history classes. Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cEX7HapWSna37QhRmRxuIA.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer or smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.