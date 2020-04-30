Calendar (April 30)

Government

Health

Opportunities

The city of Corvallis is inviting applications for vacancies on the Historic Resources Commission. Interviews with the City Council are tentatively planned for May 21. Those interested need to complete a packet available at https://archives.corvallisoregon.gov/public/ElectronicFile.aspx?dbid=0&docid=1697709 . The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday.

Scholarships

The Linn County Small Woodlands Association is offering four $2,000 scholarships to students graduating from county high schools who plan to pursue forestry or forestry-related natural resources fields of study in an Oregon college or a duel-enrollment program. Scholarships are renewable at $1,000 to $2,000 rates, depending on the success of the assocation's seedling sales. Application forms are available from county high schools or at kohl@proaxis.com. Applications are to be emailed or postmarked by Monday.