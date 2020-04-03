Calendar (April 3)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Stone Soup Breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
SATURDAY
Free gentle yoga online, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com.
Events
TODAY
Music à la Carte, noon, Facebook Live. Jan Michael Looking Wolf Reibach, Native American flute. Reibach is an Oregon State University music instructor and a One World Music Radio Lifetime Achievement Award Winner.
SATURDAY
Canceled: Genealogical library open, 1 p.m., annex, Benton County Historical Museum.
Government
SATURDAY
Canceled: Legislative breakfast, 7:30 a.m.
Canceled: Government Comment Corner, 10 a.m.
Plan ahead
Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments Board of Directors, 3 p.m. Tuesday, emergency meeting via audio and videoconference. Information: www.ocwcog.org.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Parkside Al-Anon, 10 a.m., Room 219, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Support for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 10 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis.
• 6:30 p.m., upstairs classroom, west-side door, Monroe United Methodist Church, 648 Orchard St., Monroe.
• 7 p.m., Bishop Katharine Jefferts Schori Lounge, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
