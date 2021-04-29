Calendar (April 29)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Announcements
City of Lebanon offices will close to the public except for appointments beginning today because Linn County has been placed back in the extreme risk category for COVID-19. The senior center will remain closed. Municipal court will continue to hold arraignments and trails in person or via remote access. City council meetings will still be held remotely.
The Lebanon Police Department is making temporary changes that will affect the public beginning today and will stay in effect until May 6 or till Linn County's COVID-19 extreme-risk status is downgraded. The justice center lobby will remain open; a maximum of four people will be allowed in the lobby at one time. Masks and physical distancing requirements remain in place. No fingerprinting will be done until at least May 6.
The Lebanon Public Library will decrease its open hours starting today. Hours will be noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (curbside only), and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Curbside-only service will be available 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. Maximum capacity will decrease to 50 people. Patrons are asked to limit their visits to 30 minutes or less.
Assistance
FRIDAY
Due to the extension by the Internal Revenue Service and the State of Oregon, the income tax due date is now May 17. Local AARP Tax-Aide councilors have appointments available in Philomath for anyone looking for free preparation of simple tax returns. Appointments: 541-602-5829.
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 10:30 to 11 a.m., South Shore Elementary School, 910 Bain St. SE; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lafayette Elementary School, 3122 SE Madison St.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Meadow Ridge Elementary School, 385 Timber Ridge St. NE; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Oak Elementary School, 3610 Oak St. SE; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Takena Elementary School, 1210 SW 12th Ave.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 SW Queen Ave. (drive-through available); noon to 12:30 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, 2196 21st Ave. SE; noon to 12:30 p.m., South Albany High School, 3705 SE Columbus St. (drive-through available); noon to 12:30 p.m., Sunrise Elementary School, 730 SE 19th Ave.; and noon to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Elementary School, 425 SE Columbus St. Children need not be present at meal pick-up. The meal bus routes are no longer running.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner for all children 18 years old or under. Open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Mountain View Elementary School, 340 NE Granger Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; and Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave. Philomath Middle School, 2021 Chapel Drive, will distribute meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays only. Each child will receive three meals for Monday and three meals for Tuesday. Families are welcome to pick up meals in Corvallis on the other days. Three meals daily are available for students attending school in person at Corvallis and Philomath schools. Pre-order is encouraged. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary's Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup hot lunch for all, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-286-4183.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Manna, 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 845 Sixth Ave., Sweet Home. Free meal; everyone welcome.
Government
FRIDAY
Community Services Consortium Governing Board Executive Committee, 2:30 p.m., online. Email eday@communityservices.us for connection information.
Health
FRIDAY
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Patients may begin lining up for intake at 8 a.m. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oregon Physical Therapy, 2865 NW 29th St., Corvallis.
Rapid HIV testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Spanish-language food handler class, 1:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
Organizations
FRIDAY
Benton Local Advisory Committee of the Intercommunity Health Network Coordinated Care Organization, 10 a.m. LAST FRIDAY, Benton County Commissioners Office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-768-5470.
Plan ahead
Mass COVID-19 vaccinations, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Reser Stadium, 660 SW 26th St., Corvallis. First and second doses of Pfizer. All Oregonians age 16 or over are now eligible to receive the vaccine. Appointments: 855-441-2311 or https://openscheduling.mychart.samhealth.org/MyChart/covid19/#.
Spring Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Local crafters and vendors will offer Mother's Day gifts. Lunch available. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Open house, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Cumberland Church, 401 Main St. SE, Albany. Tour the building, learn about plans to relocate and renovate it to create a community events center. Reservations: 541-928-0911 by noon today.
Support groups
FRIDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Guadalupe House, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 706 SW Ellsworth Street, Albany. Tailored for newcomers, but all are welcome. Information: 541-740-1127 or saa.albany@gmail.com.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Codependents Anonymous, 6 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-231-1438.
Crystal Meth Anonymous, 6 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-0137.