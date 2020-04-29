Calendar (April 29)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meals served 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Lebanon Schools emergency meal distribution for all children ages 1 to 18, 9 to 9:30 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. Drive-through service; enter in the bus slip area in front of LHS.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
THURSDAY
Canceled: Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m.
Events
THURSDAY
"Stay at Home Lecture Series," 3 p.m., Zoom. Sponsored by the Oregon State University College of Forestry. Information: https://www.forestry.oregonstate.edu/stay-home-lecture-series.
Government
THURSDAY
Benton County Emergency Operations Center policy discussion and incident command, 10 a.m., 1-571-317-3112, access code 382005-13# or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/382005013.
Corvallis city manager's COVID-19 briefing, noon, council chambers, downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
Corvallis Budget Commission joint meeting with the Urban Renewal Agency Budget Commission, 6 p.m., https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7067219146116526860.
Opportunities
The city of Lebanon is seeking people to fill upcoming vacant positions on the Budget Committee, the Planning Commission, and the Trees and Trails Advisory Committee. To apply, fill out a city board/committee/commission application, available at City Hall, 925 Main St., or at https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/sites/default/files/fileattachments/city_clerk/page/1038/boardapplicationformupdated_fillable.pdf. Deadline: 5 p.m. Friday.
Plan ahead
"Puppy Essentials," 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, this week through June 20, via Zoom. A game-oriented setting designed for puppies aged 4 to 12 months. Cost: $29. Registration: Linn-Benton Community College Extended Learning, 541-917-4840.
Scholarships
The OSU Folk Club/Thrift Shop Scholarship Committee is still accepting applications from nontraditional women, age 30 or over, who plan to attend Oregon State University part time or full time in 2020-21, pursuing their first undergraduate degree. Application forms for the $3,000 scholarship are available at the thrift shop, 144 NW Second St. in Corvallis; or at https://osufolk.oregonstate.edu. The postmark deadline for mailing applications has been extended to Friday.
The Linn County Farm Bureau has extended its annual scholarship application deadline to Saturday. Scholarships of up to $1,000 are awarded. Applications are open to any county resident interested in pursuing a career in agriculture or a related field; graduates of Linn County high schools and returning and transfer college students are eligible. Application forms are available at https://oregonfb.org/scholarships.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!