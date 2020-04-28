Calendar (April 28)

Opportunities

The city of Lebanon is seeking people to fill upcoming vacant positions on the Senior and Disabled Services Advisory Committee. To apply, fill out a city board/committee/commission application, available at city hall, 925 Main St., or at https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/sites/default/files/fileattachments/city_clerk/page/1038/boardapplicationformupdated_fillable.pdf . Deadline: 5 p.m. Friday.

Support groups

WEDNESDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.