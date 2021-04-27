Calendar (April 27)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
WEDNESDAY
Due to the extension by the Internal Revenue Service and the State of Oregon, the income tax due date is now May 17. Local AARP Tax-Aide councilors have appointments available in Philomath for anyone looking for free preparation of simple tax returns. Appointments: 541-602-5829.
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Emergency food boxes distributed, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Food bank, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jeni's Place, 18595 Alsea Highway. Information: 541-487-3663.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 10:30 to 11 a.m., South Shore Elementary School, 910 Bain St. SE; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lafayette Elementary School, 3122 SE Madison St.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Meadow Ridge Elementary School, 385 Timber Ridge St. NE; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Oak Elementary School, 3610 Oak St. SE; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Takena Elementary School, 1210 SW 12th Ave.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 SW Queen Ave. (drive-through available); noon to 12:30 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, 2196 21st Ave. SE; noon to 12:30 p.m., South Albany High School, 3705 SE Columbus St. (drive-through available); noon to 12:30 p.m., Sunrise Elementary School, 730 SE 19th Ave.; and noon to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Elementary School, 425 SE Columbus St. Children need not be present at meal pick-up. The meal bus routes are no longer running.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner for all children 18 years old or under. Open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Mountain View Elementary School, 340 NE Granger Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; and Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave. Philomath Middle School, 2021 Chapel Drive, will distribute meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays only. Each child will receive three meals for Monday and three meals for Tuesday. Families are welcome to pick up meals in Corvallis on the other days. Three meals daily are available for students attending school in person at Corvallis and Philomath schools. Pre-order is encouraged. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Emergency food boxes, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul — Lebanon, St. Edward Conference Food Pantry, 233 S. Second St. Free store with clothing, household and personal care items. Clients must reside in the Lebanon area and must be low-income according to government guidelines. Information: 541-258-5405.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup free hot lunch for all, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-286-4183.
Food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. New food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
"Let's Eat," 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd. Grab-and-go sack suppers for all.
Classes
WEDNESDAY
Gentle yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. By donation. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online.
Events
WEDNESDAY
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Everyone age 5 or over must wear a mask. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Wildfire Wednesday Webinars, noon Wednesday, beav.es/fafp. "Be Ready! Be Set! Go!" Sponsored by the Oregon State University Extension Service Fire Program.
League of Women Voters of Corvallis school board candidate forum, 5:45 p.m., Zoom. Hear candidates' plans for the children of the district. Nine candidates for four positions have been invited: Position 1, Sami Al-Abdrabbuh and Bryce Cleary; Position 4, Richard Arnold and Luhui Whitebear; Position 5, Ginger Schudel Larcom, Rachelle Spindler and Shauna Tominey; and Position 6, Vince Adams and Tim Euhus. To submit questions in advance and get the Zoom link, go to https://lwv.corvallis.or.us/events.
Government
WEDNESDAY
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany.
Albany Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board, 2:30 p.m., 1-669-900-6833, meeting ID 858 5278 6484, passcode 2020; or https://us02web.zoom./us/j/85852786484.
Corvallis City Legislative Committee, 4 p.m., online. Registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6221456118223961359.
Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board to the city of Corvallis and Benton County, 4 p.m., Zoom.
Albany City Council, 6 p.m., 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 541 917 7500, passcode 252269; or https://zoom.us/j/5419177500?pwd=UzdQbFgvSUxVRVErZjAwSnIxVXZQZz09#success.
Benton County Disposal Site Advisory Committee, 6 p.m. online. Information on attending: linda.ray@co.benton.or.us.
Health
WEDNESDAY
Linn County Public Health vaccination clinic, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. Today's clinic will feature 1,170 first doses and 1,066 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. All Oregonians age 16 and older are eligible for vaccinations. Registration: https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/LinnCountyDepartmentofHealthServices@linncountyhealth.org/bookings/s/jNTTypy3u06lt5UR8h5thw2.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oregon Youth Authority, 4400 Lochner Road SE, Albany.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Rapid HIV testing, 2 to 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Free. Appointments: 541-740-0405.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Plan ahead
Linn County Public Health vaccination clinic, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road, Albany. Thursday's clinic will feature 3,100 first doses of the Moderna vaccine. All Oregonians age 16 or over are eligible for vaccinations, but must be at least 18 years old to receive Moderna. Registration: https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/LinnCountyDepartmentofHealthServices@linncountyhealth.org/bookings/s/nTpE8D-vj06SqQFJHRIHOQ2.
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.